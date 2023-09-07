Emily Ratajkowski says divorce is ‘really brave’ amid Sebastian Bear-McClard separation

Emily Ratajkowski, who is separating from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, said “there’s a lot of taboo around divorce.”

Emily Ratajkowski said she wants to move past the negative stigma of divorce, especially concerning younger women.

The model and podcast host, who is divorcing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, discussed the separation in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Ahead of the Victoria’s Secret World Tour show on Wednesday, Ratajkowski said: “There’s a lot of taboo around divorce and a lot of shame.

“I think that isn’t helpful, particularly for young women who are trying to get out of bad relationships.”

Advertisement

Ratajowski, 32, added that she hoped to “spread a little positivity” in the perception of divorce.

In April, the “My Body” author spoke with Times columnist Amy Kaufman about her divorce from Bear-McClard — with whom she shares son Sylvester — and why she is hesitant to say too much.

“I’m scared,” she said. “I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often get their children.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard began dating and wed in 2018. They welcomed their son in 2021. She filed for divorce in September, spawning rumors that Bear-McClard had cheated on her.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that Bear-McClard, a producer on “Uncut Gems,” had been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Speaking with ET, Ratajkowski praised young women for taking the steps to leave a difficult relationship.

“Deciding to leave a relationship despite the financial hardship, despite what it’s going to mean for your kids, everything, is really brave,” she said. “I want women to feel better about it.”