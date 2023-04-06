Emily Ratajkowski is ‘scared’ to talk about her divorce, fearing custody repercussions

Emily Ratajkowski spoke briefly about her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in an interview with The Times’ Amy Kaufman.

As a supermodel and actor who also publishes personal essays and hosts a biweekly podcast, Emily Ratajkowski is known for being outspoken.

But “outspoken women don’t often get their children,” she recently told Times columnist Amy Kaufman.

That’s why she’s been hesitant to publicly discuss her high-profile divorce and ongoing custody battle with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. (The estranged spouses welcomed a son, Sylvester, a.k.a. Sly, in March 2021.)

“We all know that the court system is really sexist,” she said. “And I’m scared.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Kaufman published Thursday, the former UCLA student and “My Body” author touched on her “horrifying” year and separation from McClard — who last week was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

“Maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in men’s POVs,” Ratajkowski said after the allegations against McClard validated her concerns about a pervasive culture of exploitation in the entertainment industry.

“Because they were lies. And I don’t mean infidelity. This is a f—-up world. Like, Hollywood is f— up. And it’s dark.”

The runway star and the “Uncut Gems” producer abruptly wed at City Hall in 2018 after dating for two weeks. Now, Ratajkowski is adjusting to being a single, working mother of a 2-year-old who lives with her and sees his father a few times a week.

“I don’t even feel my heart rate go up in the way that I used to,” she told Kaufman of her new outlook on life.

“The anxiety doesn’t hit me so much, because I’m very clear on how I see the world and what the truth is.”

Despite her inner peace, Ratajkowski described this turbulent period as “one of the most traumatic experiences of [her] entire life.” She also reflected on why she isn’t inclined to pursue another long-term relationship with anyone connected to the entertainment business.

“Obviously, it would be nice to be with somebody who’s in the industry or understands it,” she said, “but I don’t think I can.”

