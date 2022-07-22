Two drivers engaged in a gunfight bring ‘Justified’ production to a screeching halt

Production for FX’s upcoming “Justified” revival series came to an abrupt stop Wednesday night after two drivers engaged in a gun battle crashed through set barricades.

According to Deadline, “Justified: City Primeval” was filming near Douglass Park in Chicago when two vehicles drove onto the set, prompting the cast and crew to take cover. Though the drivers were shooting guns, no one was injured, a source with knowledge of the incident told The Times. .

A source told Deadline that star Timothy Olyphant shielded a production assistant from the gunfire. Neither the actor’s representatives nor the Chicago Police Department responded to The Times’ request for comment.

The series’ production will resume next week, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Wednesday’s incident is the second major set crime reported this week. On Tuesday, a crew member of the TV series “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot to death in New York. Police responded to a reported shooting in front of 229 N. Henry St. in Brooklyn and found a 31-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck. The victim, Johnny Pizarro of Queens, N.Y., was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Times staff writer Anousha Sakoui contributed to this report.