Dua Lipa is ‘shocked and confused’ after firework incident at Toronto show

Singer Dua Lipa released a statement Thursday after fireworks unexpectedly went off into the crowd at her Wednesday night show in Toronto.

Multiple social media videos showed fans scrambling in the floor section as fireworks went off in the crowd near the sound booth leading up to the concert‘s conclusion.

“Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,” the “Levitating” singer wrote in an Instagram story. “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.

“There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred. Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe, or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. All my love, Dua.”

Police confirmed to CityNews Toronto that they received a call about the incident around 11:40 p.m. and are investigating the situation.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which operates the Scotiabank Arena where Lipa performed Wednesday, released a statement Thursday.

“Last night, at the end of a concert event at Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience,” the statement read. “As a result, three attendees received minor aid on-site and were able to go home without a need for further medical attention.”

MLSE further noted they “immediately began working in cooperation with Toronto Police Services to fully investigate this reckless and dangerous act.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks have resulted in at least 61 deaths in the United States since 2018. In 2021 alone, 11,500 people were treated at emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries. In July 2021, NHL goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died at age 24 after being struck in the chest with a firework.