After Vegas and Paris, Affleck and Lopez will take their wedding party down South

A man and a woman posing in formal attire
Ben Affleck, left, and Jennifer Lopez attend a 2022 screening of “Marry Me” in Los Angeles.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t done with their wedding festivities just yet.

The newlyweds are reportedly heading South for their next celebration. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Bennifer, as the couple is affectionately called, will host an exclusive party with their closest friends and family at Affleck’s home in Riceboro, Ga., this weekend.

The Affleck estate was supposedly where the couple were supposed to tie the knot when they were first engaged in 2002.

Representatives for neither Lopez nor Affleck immediately responded to The Times’ request for comment Monday.

Riceboro will be the latest stop in the couple’s post-marriage tour. In July, Affleck and Lopez honeymooned in Paris, less than a week after tying the knot in Las Vegas.

On July 17, the “Marry Me” actor announced that she and Affleck got a marriage license in Clark County, Nev., and wed in a low-key ceremony.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

Lopez and Affleck wed three months after they got engaged for the second time. They were set to wed in the early 2000s, but called off their engagement and went separate ways in 2004.

The former “Gigli” co-stars rekindled their romance in 2021. From spending alone time on a yacht to locking lips at Nobu Malibu, the couple did not shy away from the public eye leading up to their Sin City ceremony.

Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner. Lopez’s ex-husbands are musician Marc Anthony, actor-dancer Cris Judd and actor Ojani Noa. She was in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez before reuniting with Affleck.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

