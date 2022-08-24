Jennifer Flavin files for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have called it quits, months after celebrating their silver wedding anniversary.

On Friday, Flavin filed for a “dissolution of marriage” at a court in Palm Beach County, Fla., according to an online docket.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” Stallone said in a statement to The Times.

There had been speculation around the couple’s separation after the “Rocky” star covered up a tattoo of his wife’s face with art of his late dog Butkus.

The actor and and the former model began their relationship in the early ‘90s. According to IMDb, Flavin appeared as a delivery girl in “Rocky V” in 1990.

In August 1996, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Sophia Rose Stallone. They married in May 1997, then welcomed daughters Sistine Rose in 1998 and Scarlet Rose in 2002.

Stallone and Flavin didn’t seem to shy from the public eye, appearing at the Academy Awards in 2016 and at the premiere of “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” — in which Sistine appeared — in 2019.

In January 2021, Stallone and Flavin listed their Beverly Park home for $110 million after dropping $35.38 million for a Palm Beach compound.

In May, they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

“There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25,” Stallone captioned his celebratory Instagram post. “Thank you sweetheart!”

The marriage was Flavin’s first. Stallone was previously wed to actor Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987 and first wife Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1985.