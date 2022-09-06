Jason Momoa cares about single-use plastics — so much that he shaved his head

Pour one out for Jason Momoa‘s hair, but make sure you use a reusable cup.

The “Aquaman” star shaved his head Monday on Instagram to spread the message about cutting single-use plastics “out of our lives and out of our seas.”

“Shaving off the hair ... doing it for single-use plastics,” Momoa said as he showed off chunks of his freshly cut locks. “I’m tired of these plastic bottles, we gotta stop. Plastic forks and all that s—. It just goes into our land, it goes into our ocean.”

The 43-year-old actor noted he was in his home state of Hawaii and was disappointed at the environmental health of the island.

“I’m here in Hawaii right now, just seeing the things in our ocean, it’s just so sad. So please anything you can do to eliminate some of these plastics in your life, help me, help me.”

“Heres to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha,” he captioned the video. “be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha.”

This isn’t the first time Momoa has called attention to an environmental cause by way of hair removal.

In 2019, the “Game of Thrones” actor shaved his equally famous beard to raise awareness that “plastics are killing our planet.”

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Momoa advocated for using aluminum cans instead of plastic bottles.

“About 75% of all aluminum that’s ever been used is still in circulation today and it’s 100% recyclable,” he said in the three-year-old clip. “So you drink the [aluminum] can and in about 60 days, it’ll be back.”

The video was used to help promote his aluminum water bottle company Mananalu.

Momoa’s decision to shave his locks comes nearly two months after he collided with a motorcyclist near Los Angeles. The actor was unharmed in the July crash and the motorcyclist walked away with only minor injuries.

Earlier this year, the “Dune” star was in the news as he and his partner Lisa Bonet broke up after 17 years together.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Momoa and Bonet wrote in a since-deleted, joint Instagram post.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy — But so that —as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” Momoa continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other — to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.”