Ray J slams Kris Jenner for denying she helped Kim Kardashian release sex tape

Polygraph test results be damned, Ray J insists that Kris Jenner lied about her alleged involvement in the release of his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday, the actor and singer posted a series of videos on Instagram berating Jenner and Kardashian for allegedly peddling a false narrative about the circumstances of the tape, which was leaked in 2007. Ray J doubled down on his claim that the sex tape deal was orchestrated by Jenner, who swore she had nothing to do with it during a lie-detector segment of “The Late Late Show” last week.

“What you trying to do to me is almost inhumane and foul at the highest level,” Ray J captioned an Instagram post addressed to Jenner and Kardashian. “You think you ... can just f— people over and get away with it forever!!! That’s where you are wrong — I represent Gods army!!! And now its about to be a easy win on you devils.”

During a recent episode of “The Late Late Show,” host James Corden asked Jenner, “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” After Jenner rolled her eyes, shook her head and firmly said “No,” Los Angeles-based polygraph examiner John Grogan determined her answer was truthful.

“Oh, I like that,” Jenner said on the late-night program. “We cleared that up.”

On Instagram, however, Ray J deemed the lie-detector exam “fake” and called Grogan a “fraud” who “never graduated from a polygraph school” and is “quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite.” Grogan’s Instagram page describes him as a go-to TV “polygraph guy” who has administered more than 11,000 polygraph tests since the 1980s. Grogan did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Ray J also took aim at Corden and CBS for hiring Grogan and airing the lie-detector segment. Representatives for “The Late Late Show” and its host did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

“This is the dude Kris Jenner had taken her lie detector test [from] to make me look like a liar!” Ray J continued.

“And what’s more sad is the network allowed it to happen!! Everybody is getting sued bc 4 defamation!! ... I can’t wait to show you the truth!! I don’t give a f— what anybody say or feel at this point — you already think I’m a horrible person from what they been making me look like!! I’m going on the biggest rant of my life tonight to clear my name of this negativity.”

The “Sexy Can I” hit-maker’s scathing remarks come months after an episode of “The Kardashians” revisited the sex tape scandal. In the episode, Kardashian’s now-estranged husband Kanye West recovers lingering footage from the sex tape that Ray J’s manager allegedly threatened to release.

In one of his Instagram videos Saturday, Ray J scrolled through direct messages he allegedly sent Kardashian after the episode premiered on Hulu.

“You know what we did! Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal ... it was her idea to put out the tape ... All I did was agree,” one of the messages read. “Now you want to make it seem like I’m doing it again without your control. All those fake tears. Your fans trusting you to be honest and sincere but it’s all fake for the cameras. I was playing my part until you started doing all of this!”

“It was upsetting to have to deal with and I am sure you can understand how that feels,” Kardashian allegedly replied. “We are both parents now with young kids and careers and I’m sure you want to move on from this just like I do. But your manager is the person who brought this all up out of nowhere and I have a right to share how it affected me.”

During his Instagram takedown, Ray J also presented what he claimed was an original copy of the sex-tape contract, which shows that he and Kardashian filmed three separate tapes — two in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and one in Santa Barbara — for which they each received $400,000. The recording artist asserted that Jenner watched the footage and “made a decision” about which tape to release.

“We was in this s— together,” he said on Instagram Live. “Kris, you know what you did. I’m about to show people what you did.”

Representatives for Jenner and Kardashian did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.