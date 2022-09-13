Selma Blair and her ex drop their restraining orders months after alleged altercation

Selma Blair and ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson have filed to drop their restraining orders against each other, months after requesting the orders earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Carlson filed a request — in “stipulation” with Blair — in Los Angeles Superior Court for an “order granting dismissal of request for restraining order.” The filing also said the court has ruled to grant the request “upon consideration of the moving papers.”

Representatives for Blair did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement

Blair filed a request for a temporary restraining order on Feb. 25. She alleged that Carlson had attacked her while she completed an in-home intravenous medical treatment for her multiple sclerosis.

The “Legally Blonde” actor alleged that while she was resting on the couch, her ex-boyfriend jumped on her, choked her, shook and held her by both arms and knocked her head on the floor, then slapped her in the face, causing her nose to bleed. Carlson allegedly said, “I will f— kill you” and other similar statements.

Carlson was arrested on Feb. 22 and spent the night in jail before posting $50,000 bail.

Weeks later, Carlson claimed that the actor became upset and agitated when he would not sit closer to her on the couch. Blair also allegedly called Carlson’s daughter a “f— loser.” Carlson also alleged that Blair attacked him, scratching and hitting him.

The alleged altercation occurred nearly four years after Blair revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2018.

The restraining order dismissal comes just a day after Blair made a surprise appearance at the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday. Greeted by a standing ovation from her Hollywood peers, she presented one of the night’s biggest prizes, the Emmy for drama series, to HBO’s “Succession.”

Times staff writer Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.