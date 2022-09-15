Anne Heche was working on another memoir before she died. It hits shelves next year

Anne Heche’s second memoir, “Call Me Anne,” will be released in January, months after she died from the injuries she sustained in a car crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Publishers Weekly announced Wednesday that independent New Jersey publisher Start Publishing, through its Viva Editions, will release the “Another World” actor’s sophomore book on Jan. 24, 2023. Jarred Weisfeld, the president of Start, confirmed to The Times that the book was always set for release in 2023.

“We are honored to be able to publish this book,” Weisfeld said to the Times in an email statement. “She was so passionate about the book that we felt we owed it to all of her fans to let them read it.”

“Call Me Anne” is a follow-up to Heche’s 2001 memoir “Call Me Crazy,” and will consist of the actor’s “personal anecdotes of her rise to fame.” According to its Amazon listing, “Call Me Anne” will touch on Heche’s highly publicized relationship with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in the early aughts, her encounter with disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, her journey to self-acceptance and more.

“Anne’s personal stories are interwoven with poems, prompts, and exercises that got Anne through tough times,” said the description.

Shortly after Heche’s death, “Call Me Crazy” jumped up in price — with sellers on EBay and Amazon asking anywhere from $50 to nearly $800 for a copy. The book, which remains out of stock at major book retailers, also covered the actor’s high-profile relationship with DeGeneres.

Heche crashed her car into a house in Mar Vista, which set the building on fire, on Aug. 5. As a result, she was hospitalized for severe burns and slipped into a coma after the crash left her with a serious brain injury.

She was declared brain dead on Aug. 11 and pronounced legally dead on Aug. 12. Her body had been kept on life support to preserve organs for donation until Aug. 14 when a recipient was identified. Los Angeles police told The Times that Heche was under the influence of narcotics at the time of her accident but dropped its DUI investigation upon her death.