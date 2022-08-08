‘The sound I heard was a crash’: Resident recounts crash involving actor Anne Heche

David Manpearl was sitting at his desk Friday morning at his Mar Vista home when he saw a car speeding by his window.

Seconds later, he heard a loud thud.

“It took me one or two seconds to put together that the sound I heard was a crash,” he said. “I ran out the door and down the street to find out where the crash was and see if anyone needed help.”

The occupant and driver of the Mini Cooper would later be identified as actor Anne Heche, 53. Heche was in stable condition as of Friday, after suffering significant burns, but is now the subject of a driving-under-the-influence and hit-and-run investigation in connection with the crash.

At some point before crashing in Mar Vista, Heche was reportedly seen crashing into a garage of an apartment building before driving off, TMZ reported.

LAPD officials said detectives obtained a search warrant for Heche’s blood.

Three days later, Manpearl recounted the crash’s aftermath.

When Manpearl got to the scene, he said he found the front wall of a house missing and debris everywhere.

Manpearl said Heche’s car had gone all the way through the house and was lodged in a wall in the back.

Manpearl said he went inside the house and found its tenant standing in the middle of what was left of her kitchen, barefoot, asking for help with her tortoise and two dogs.

“She couldn’t move because the ceiling had come down so there was all kinds of debris everywhere,” Manpearl said.

He and another neighbor helped the tenant out of her house to the front lawn. After making sure she was safe, Manpearl said he went back into the house to try and help Heche, who was still stuck in the car.

“It got to a point where there was fire everywhere. It was all around us,” he said. “It had spread from the car to the house and the smoke was getting thick. I kept hoping that the fire department was there, but it hadn’t come yet and eventually I had to leave the house for my own safety.”

By this point, most neighborhood residents had come out of their houses to see what was going on. Some were trying to help put out the flames with their garden hoses or fire extinguishers, but according to Manpearl, it was not working.

Manpearl then brought the tenant back to his house, where neighbors brought her shoes and items for her pets.

“I had never met her before, but that didn’t matter,” he said. “She’s still a neighbor. It was just what I needed to do.”