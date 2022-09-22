Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Photos: The new Orange County Museum of Art is opening its doors. Here’s a sneak peek

By Deborah VankinStaff Writer 
Share
A skylight over the museum's atrium.
A skylight over the museum’s atrium illuminates “sky bridges” connecting galleries and other spaces on multiple levels of the building.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Costa Mesa has a new neighbor— the Orange County Museum of Art, which debuts its new building to the public at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Oct. 8.

The $94-million building, designed by Morphosis Architects as directed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne, has been in the works for more than a decade. It features a grand outdoor staircase, modeled after New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, that will double as amphitheater seating for performances. There’s a large-scale, site-specific sculpture by Sanford Biggers atop the terrace, more than 15,000 square feet of green space and nearly double the gallery space to show art.

Which is a good thing, because the museum is opening with five exhibitions including a survey of work by 81-year-old New York-based sculptor Fred Eversley; a show of work by “13 pioneering female artists” in OCMA’s collection that pays homage to the museum’s 13 female founders — the institution was formed in 1962 as the Balboa Pavilion Gallery; and a resurrection of the museum’s long-running California Biennial.

Advertisement

But first, OCMA must finish construction. The Times got an exclusive photo tour of the space as the museum put finishing touches on the building just weeks before opening its doors.

The new Orange County Museum of Art, which was designed by Thom Mayne, opens its doors on Oct. 8. A key feature of the architecture is the porous, indoor-outdoor nature of the building, such as this terrace for installations, events and general public use.
1/7
The new Orange County Museum of Art, which was designed by Thom Mayne, opens its doors on Oct. 8. A key feature of the architecture is the porous, indoor-outdoor nature of the building, such as this terrace for installations, events and general public use.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
The building's angles and undulations sit in conversation with its neighbor, the more curvy Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.
2/7
The building’s angles and undulations sit in conversation with its neighbor, the more curvy Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.   (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A final touch: the OCMA signage being sculpted onto the building exterior just weeks before the opening. The building has been more than a decade in the making.
3/7
A final touch: the OCMA signage being sculpted onto the building exterior just weeks before the opening. The building has been more than a decade in the making.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Richard Serra's monumental sculpture "Connector," far left, as seen from the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. To its left is a new, sit-specific sculpture by Sanford Biggers on OCMA's terrace atop its grand staircase.
4/7
Richard Serra’s monumental sculpture “Connector,” far left, as seen from the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. To its left is a new, sit-specific sculpture by Sanford Biggers on OCMA’s terrace atop its grand staircase.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A glass-bottomed bridge connecting the museum's education pavilion and cafe. The 53,000-square-foot building is double the size of its former home in Newport Beach.
5/7
A glass-bottomed bridge connecting the museum’s education pavilion and cafe. The 53,000-square-foot building is double the size of its former home in Newport Beach.   (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Ground floor gallery windows, running along the Avenue of the Arts, reflect the neighborhood.
6/7
Ground floor gallery windows, running along the Avenue of the Arts, reflect the neighborhood.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
The OCMA building's terra cotta exterior. The $94-million building completes the campus at Costa Mesa's Segerstrom Center for the Arts.
7/7
The OCMA building’s terra cotta exterior. The $94-million building completes the campus at Costa Mesa’s Segerstrom Center for the Arts.   (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & ArtsArtsMuseums & ArtArchitecture and Design
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is an arts and culture writer for the Los Angeles Times. In what’s never a desk job, she has live-blogged her journey across Los Angeles with the L.A. County Museum of Art’s “big rock,” scaled downtown mural scaffolding with street artist Shepard Fairey, navigated the 101 freeway tracking the 1984 Olympic mural restorations and ridden Doug Aitken’s art train through the Barstow desert. Her award-winning interviews and profiles unearth the trends, issues and personalities in L.A.’s arts scene. Her work as a writer and editor has also appeared in Variety, LA Weekly and the New York Times, among other places. Originally from Philadelphia, she’s the author of the graphic novel “Poseurs.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement