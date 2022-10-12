‘The Shop’ decides not to air Kanye West episode: ‘Zero tolerance for hate speech’

“The Shop” has shelved an episode featuring Kanye “Ye” West after the rapper allegedly used the talk show “to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” executive producer Maverick Carter said in a statement provided Wednesday to the Los Angeles Times.

According to Carter, “The Shop,” which moved to YouTube this year after running on HBO, booked the controversial recording artist “weeks ago” and taped a conversation with him on Monday. Lakers phenom LeBron James, who frequently co-hosts the barbershop chat series with Carter, was not on set Monday or involved with West’s taping.

“After talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments,” Carter said. However, after the taping did not go as planned, the production “made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks.”

A representative for West did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Carter and James are co-founders of the SpringHill Co., which produces “The Shop.” The former’s remarks came shortly after West made a series of antisemitic comments on social media and in an interview last week with conservative Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson.

Additionally, the “Donda” rapper has been widely criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

“While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate,” Carter continued in his statement.

“I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”