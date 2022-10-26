Ben Feigin, Emmy-winning producer of ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ dies of cancer at 47

Ben Feigin, an Emmy-winning executive producer of the hit comedy series “Schitt’s Creek,” died Monday at his Los Angeles home from pancreatic cancer. He was 47.

Feigin’s former employer, United Talent Agency, confirmed his death Wednesday to the Los Angeles Times. In addition to executive producing “Schitt’s Creek” alongside Dan and Eugene Levy, Feigin worked on other popular shows such as “Friends,” “The West Wing” and “ER.”

In 2020, Feigin won an Emmy for co-executive producing “Schitt’s Creek,” which collected the comedy awards that year for lead actor, lead actress, supporting actor, supporting actress and series in a historic sweep. Feigin also won a Producers Guild Award for his work on the feel-good show, which ran for six seasons from 2015 to 2020.

Feigin was born in Silver Spring, Md., and graduated from UC Santa Barbara before launching his Hollywood career at Warner Bros. One of his first industry jobs was as an agent trainee at the William Morris talent agency where he met his wife, Heidi Feigin, in the mailroom. Feigin also worked at UTA before transitioning to the production side of the entertainment business.

After lending his talents to Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, Feigin joined the TV department at Warner Bros., where he helped oversee the production of major TV titles such as “The West Wing” and “Friends.” In 2006, he joined Anonymous Content, where he represented actors, filmmakers, writers and authors in addition to founding the company’s comedy and enterprise divisions.

Outside of his work as a Hollywood executive and producer, Feigin pursued other artistic projects such as facilitating art commissions for former President Barack Obama and other prominent figures; curating an exhibit for the Grammy Museum that showcased various musical instruments and leaders of the Chicano Art Movement; developing a streetwear clothing line; and collaborating on a series of children’s books published in both English and Spanish.

The Producers Guild and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences member also taught classes at UCLA, NYU and UC Santa Barbara in addition to working with charity organizations such as Stand Up to Cancer and Gilda’s Club Worldwide, which provides free care and resources to cancer patients and their loved ones.

Feigin is survived by his wife, Heidi, and 11-year-old daughter, Ellie. A memorial service for Feigin will take place Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Sinai Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills. His family is requesting donations in his memory to Stand Up to Cancer.