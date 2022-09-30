Netflix helped make ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a hit. But you won’t find it there much longer

The Emmy-winning Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” is leaving Netflix on Oct. 2, but it will be available on rival streaming service Hulu starting the next day. The change appeared on the schedules of both streaming services this month.

The riches-to-rags sitcom, created by series stars Eugene and Dan Levy — father and son, who play father and son on the show — revolves around the Roses, an uber-wealthy family that loses its fortune to back taxes, embezzlement and a crooked manager. They are left with a single asset, the small town of “Schitt’s Creek,” which had been purchased as a joke. Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott also star.

The series premiered in 2015 on the CBC in Canada and was soon picked up in the U.S. by Pop TV — the first season the cable channel, which also briefly carried “One Day at a Time,” offered scripted programming. The Times’ TV critic, Robert Lloyd, raved about the comedy, but it had a hard time finding its American audience until January 2017, when it began streaming on Netflix.

With the platform’s large subscriber base and social media footprint, “Schitt’s Creek‘s” fortunes rose swiftly, attracting a wider audience and the notice of more critics.

The show’s first four Emmy nominations came in 2019, for its fifth season, and included nods for Eugene Levy and O’Hara for lead acting in a comedy. Its first Emmy wins came the following year for the sixth and final season, when it won in nine of the 15 categories it was nominated for, a record for a comedy series. The Emmys were for comedy series, directing, casting, costumes, writing and all four acting and supporting acting awards.