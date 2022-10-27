Kanye West returns to Instagram, says he lost $2 billion in one day

Fewer than three weeks after Twitter and Instagram suspended his accounts, Kanye “Ye” West returned to Instagram on Wednesday and claimed he “lost 2 billion dollars in one day.”

In a series of Instagram posts, West addressed the ongoing fallout from his recent racist behavior and antisemitic remarks. The social media platform previously had blocked the rapper and removed content from his page that violated the company’s policies.

In his first post since Instagram evidently lifted the suspension, West mocked the companies and brands that have parted ways with him this month by sharing a fake news article with the headline, “Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West.” The fabricated story was originally posted by the parody account N— News Network.

“Had to cut ties bro,” West captioned the post.

The Grammy winner followed that post with a statement calling out Endeavor Chief Executive Ari Emanuel, who last week urged businesses to abandon the “Donda” artist and take a stand against hatred. Several companies — including the Gap, Balenciaga, Hollywood talent agency CAA and Adidas — have done just that.

“Ari Emmanuel,” West wrote. “I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

Hours later, West uploaded a screenshot of an Instagram post from 50 Cent — a.k.a. Curtis Jackson — who shared another fake headline that reads, “Curtis Jackson has reportedly cut ties with 50 cent.” In the caption, the “Candy Shop” rapper wrote, “I’m getting rid of anybody who can get me f— up like kanye right now ! LOL.”

“We got Donda school designs we need to build with 50 in Houston,” West replied — referring to his mysterious Donda Academy, an unaccredited K-12 Christian school in Simi Valley. According to a Thursday report from British newspaper the Times, West’s Donda Academy has shut down for the remainder of the school year.

It’s unclear exactly when or why West’s Instagram privileges were restored. Representatives for Meta, which owns the social media platform, did not immediately respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.