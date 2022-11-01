Elvira just gave Kylie Jenner a lesson on how to pay tribute with her Halloween costume

Elvira might not a be fan of the Kardashians, but she wouldn’t mind some Instagram love from Kylie Jenner.

On Halloween, the “Kardashians” star shared multiple costumes on social media, including her take on the Mistress of the Dark. Jenner donned Elvira’s quintessential beehive wig, dramatic eye makeup and a plunging gown.

Jenner also wore a more revealing Elvira-inspired ensemble inspired by a scene from the 1988 cult classic “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.” After seeing the photos on Instagram, the horror icon (real name Cassandra Peterson) told TMZ that she approved.

“I didn’t get a heads-up that Kylie was doing the costume, but she did the costume justice and it was very flattering,” she said to TMZ on Tuesday.

However, Peterson added that Jenner could have done one more thing with her Halloween homage.

“It would have been even more flattering if she tagged me,” the actor and writer — who last year released an acclaimed memoir, “Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark” — told TMZ.

Jenner did not tag Peterson’s official Instagram account in any of her four Elvira-inspired posts. Instead, Jenner tagged artist Jack Henry, who put together the photos.

Peterson returned the favor Tuesday when she posted a meme of Jenner’s risqué costume on her own page. Peterson did not tag Jenner.

“In a world full of Kardashians be an Elvira,” the post said, even though technically Jenner is not a Kardashian like her sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney.

Whether Peterson’s meme was praise or shade is up for debate. But Elvira’s fans suspect it’s the latter.

“Oh the shade!” wrote one follower in the comments.

“Imitation might be the highest form of flattery but...she could never!!!,” said another follower about Jenner.

“So much this,” said a third fan. “Elvira is a genius character and goes way beyond the assets of the person bringing her to life.”

In the comments section, Peterson repeated it “would’ve been nice” to get some credit from Jenner, but acknowledged that she doesn’t need it.

“Not like people don’t know!” Peterson wrote.