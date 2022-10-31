Happy Hollyween: Celebrities spare no expense on their elaborate Halloween costumes
Happy Hollyween to all the celebrities who celebrate.
Once again, the stars went all out for Halloweekend 2022, dressing as chilling haunts, fan-favorite characters and, of course, other celebrities while attending a costume party or two — or even three — leading up to All Hallows’ Eve.
From Janelle Monáe and Joe Jonas to Kacey Musgraves and Megan Thee Stallion, here’s a sampling of spooky looks worn by your fave actors, musicians, models, TikTok stars and others.
Janelle Monáe
As Diva Plavalaguna from “The Fifth Element.”
Lizzo
As Marge Simpson from “The Simpsons.”
Kerry Washington
JoJo Siwa
As Draco Malfoy from “Harry Potter.”
Tyga
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
As Joker from “The Dark Knight.”
Ciara and her daughter
Eugene Lee Yang
As Vecna and Eddie Munson from “Stranger Things.”
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
As Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies
As Sherri Ann Cabot and Christy Cummings from “Best in Show.”
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley
As Velma and Daphne from “Scooby-Doo.”
Winnie Harlow
As Princess Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”
Chlöe and Halle Bailey
As Storm from “X-Men” and Neytiri from “Avatar.”
Keke Palmer
Paris Hilton
Becky G
As Santanico Pandemonium from “From Dusk Till Dawn.”
Jennifer Hudson
As Sister Mary Clarence from “Sister Act.”
Jade Thirlwall
As Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin.”
The cast of ‘Riverdale’
Featuring Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes as the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus.”
Kacey Musgraves
Joe Jonas
As Flo from the Progressive commercials.
Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson
As Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift.
Kelly Rowland
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Karol G
Shawn Mendes
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma
As the twins from “The Shining.”
Muna
As Pink Slip from “Freaky Friday.”
Latto
Lori Harvey
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Amber Midthunder
As Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”
Megan Thee Stallion
Wiz Khalifa
Addison Rae
Tokischa
Vanessa Hudgens
The Kardashian-Jenners
Featuring Kendall Jenner as Jessie from “Toy Story,” Kylie Jenner as Elvira, Kim Kardashian as Mystique from “X-Men” and Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as Chucky and Tiffany from “Bride of Chucky.”
