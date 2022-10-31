Happy Hollyween: Celebrities spare no expense on their elaborate Halloween costumes

Happy Hollyween to all the celebrities who celebrate.

Once again, the stars went all out for Halloweekend 2022, dressing as chilling haunts, fan-favorite characters and, of course, other celebrities while attending a costume party or two — or even three — leading up to All Hallows’ Eve.

From Janelle Monáe and Joe Jonas to Kacey Musgraves and Megan Thee Stallion, here’s a sampling of spooky looks worn by your fave actors, musicians, models, TikTok stars and others.

Janelle Monáe

As Diva Plavalaguna from “The Fifth Element.”

Lizzo

As Marge Simpson from “The Simpsons.”

Kerry Washington

As Lionel Richie.

JoJo Siwa

As Draco Malfoy from “Harry Potter.”

Tyga

As E.T.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

As Joker from “The Dark Knight.”

Ciara and her daughter

As Serena and Venus Williams.

Eugene Lee Yang

As Vecna and Eddie Munson from “Stranger Things.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

As Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies

As Sherri Ann Cabot and Christy Cummings from “Best in Show.”

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

As Velma and Daphne from “Scooby-Doo.”

Winnie Harlow

As Princess Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

Chlöe and Halle Bailey

As Storm from “X-Men” and Neytiri from “Avatar.”

Keke Palmer

As Rapunzel.

Paris Hilton

As Sailor Moon.

Becky G

As Santanico Pandemonium from “From Dusk Till Dawn.”

Jennifer Hudson

As Sister Mary Clarence from “Sister Act.”

Jade Thirlwall

As Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin.”

The cast of ‘Riverdale’

Featuring Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes as the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus.”

Kacey Musgraves

As the Giving Tree.

Joe Jonas

As Flo from the Progressive commercials.

Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson

As Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift.

Kelly Rowland

As Catwoman.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

As Catwoman.

Karol G

As red Catwoman.

Shawn Mendes

As Indiana Jones.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

As the twins from “The Shining.”

Muna

As Pink Slip from “Freaky Friday.”

Latto

As Corpse Bride.

Lori Harvey

As Beyoncé.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

As the Energizer Bunny.

Amber Midthunder

As Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Megan Thee Stallion

As Thee Masked Slasher.

Wiz Khalifa

As a nun.

Addison Rae

As Lady Gaga.

Tokischa

As a bloody terror.

Vanessa Hudgens

As a bird.

The Kardashian-Jenners

Featuring Kendall Jenner as Jessie from “Toy Story,” Kylie Jenner as Elvira, Kim Kardashian as Mystique from “X-Men” and Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as Chucky and Tiffany from “Bride of Chucky.”