Takeoff killed by ‘senseless violence and a stray bullet,’ Migos’ record label says

Migos’ record label blamed “senseless violence and a stray bullet” for the death of Takeoff in a statement shared Tuesday on Instagram.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” read the statement from Quality Control Music.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Quality Control’s tribute came hours after the Migos rapper died in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. At 28, he was the youngest member of the hip-hop trio comprised of himself, his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. The Grammy-nominated group is known for hits such as “Walk It Talk It,” “Stir Fry” and “Bad and Boujee.”

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice at a private party at the bowling alley Tuesday when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire. Police said that two other individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals in private vehicles.

In a separate statement, Quality Control co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas grieved the loss of Takeoff, saying he “definitely didn’t deserve to die at such a young age.”

“Young King @yrntakeoff I don’t know where to begin but I want to say that anybody that knows me knows how much I love you,” Thomas wrote on Instagram.

“We only get 1 life and once it’s gone it’s over, no coming back. So with that being said I want our community to remember that we don’t have to continue to [resort] to violence every time there is a disagreement. It’s ok to love your brother and sister. We all have been guilty of self hate but I pray this never ending cycle will some day change us all.”

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that authorities are pursuing a few leads and seeking witnesses related to the shooting. At least two people discharged firearms, according to Houston police Chief Troy Finner. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We have so many memories to keep your name alive,” Thomas continued in his statement.

“As we mourn ... I pray that everyone please be understanding to what the family has to see on the internet with the videos and negative comments. This is somebody’s child. Let them get thru this process with peace and love. You came from the stars so I know you will forever be up there watching down on all of us. I will forever love you.”