Rapper Hurricane G dies at 52 after lung cancer battle

New York Rapper Hurricane G, known for songs including “El Barrio” and “Underground Lockdown,” has died after a reported battle with lung cancer.

Fellow rapper Erick Sermon, who shares a daughter with G, confirmed her death Sunday in a statement posted on Instagram. G, whose real name was Gloria Rodríguez, rose to prominence in the 1990s after collaborating with rapper Redman on tracks such as “Tonight’s da Night” and “Dare Iz a Darkside,” according to the Daily Beast.

“My heart is hardened today,” Sermon wrote on Instagram. “One of my good friends…. my oldest daughters mother passed away today #HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community. One of the first puertorican female rappers She rapped with me. ...

“She paved the way ... she was in all the Hiphop magazines with all the top females at the time ... She will be missed all around the world. I can’t believe this. Pray for us. Beautiful blessings. She was a beautiful person a wonderful mother as real as they come. We love u G.”