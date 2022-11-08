Hollywood goes to the polls: See which celebrities are voting for Bass and Caruso

The 2022 midterm election has arrived, and so have endorsements from some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names. Whether it’s on Twitter or Instagram, stars including Chris Pratt, Norman Lear and Kerry Washington are touting support for Rep. Karen Bass or billionaire Rick Caruso in the race for L.A.'s next mayor.

Hours before Election Day on Tuesday, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Pratt revealed his pick in an Instagram story.

“I don’t normally support political candidates. But in this election, there’s too much to lose,” he wrote, Fox News reported. “If you’re an LA voter, I urge you to vote for @rickcarusola. He’s a builder. He knows how to get s— done. He’s the guy for our city.”

Pratt became one of the latest Hollywood figures to endorse the real estate developer. He joins Gwyneth Paltrow, Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Netflix Chief Executive Ted Sarandos and Katy Perry, who previously backed the mogul for mayor during the primaries in May.

In an Instagram post shared Monday, Perry took a selfie with her electronic ballot — which had Caruso selected as her choice for L.A. mayor. She also shared her vote on Measure 28.

“I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm,” she captioned her post.

The “Dark Horse” singer previously came under heat for supporting Caruso when she called for abortion rights in July. Twitter critics pointed out that Perry endorsed a candidate who had a history of donating to antiabortion politicians and organizations.

Also touting their support for Caruso in light of the election were Mario Lopez, Paris Hilton, music exec Scooter Braun, Jessica Alba, Lisa Vanderpump and Maria Shriver.

This race is super tight and every vote matters. If you want Los Angeles to be different than it is today, the choice is clear with @RickCarusoLA. Change is critical to the city’s future. It’s up to us - let’s go! https://t.co/bJ9GSHxhVi — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 4, 2022

The situation,horrendous, these awful situations of people living on the street they need help, I used to interact with them On a weekly basis, there are so many mental health issues.

I believe Rick Caruso will put the energy into this problem that it deserves.Go! #umbrella #vote — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) November 8, 2022

Rep. Bass on the other hand, can count on support from Rosario Dawson, “Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill, Yvette Nicole Brown and more. On Monday, television legend Norman Lear expressed his support for Bass in a Twitter thread and video.

“Karen Bass is the one true, lifelong, pro-choice Democrat who shares our values,” Lear, 100, wrote. “She is the only candidate in the race with a record of getting hard things done.”

and that leader is Karen Bass. Karen is endorsed by the LA Times, La Opinión, and many other leaders because she has real plans - - not just things that sound good - - to solve homelessness and make LA safer and more affordable. #vote #karenbassformayor — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) November 8, 2022

He added that Bass is the “leader” Los Angeles needs, noting that she has “real plans — not just things that sound good — to solve homelessness and make LA safer and more affordable.”

On Instagram, “She-Hulk” actor Jameela Jamil said she might not fully embrace Bass’ political decisions, but says the mayoral candidate “is a proper politician.”

“She has worked from the ground up and actually cares about the WHOLE community, and it’s frankly astonishing that she has managed to fight Caruso off this long without the funding he has in his own bloody bank account to promote himself,” she wrote, before taking a jab at Elon Musk and fellow billionaires who “don’t live in the real world.”

Also rallying for Bass are “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, comedian Chelsea Handler , Alfre Woodard, Sheryl Lee Ralphand Alyssa Milano.

It was my pleasure. You’ve made a great choice. She’s a great person and will work hard for her fellow Angelenos! @KarenBassLA 💙 https://t.co/WcKb22x5bn — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 8, 2022