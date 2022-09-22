Advertisement
Share
California

Bass vs. Caruso: Your guide to the Los Angeles mayor’s race

Photo illustration of Los Angeles City Hall with a ballot in the background.
(Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share
1

Los Angeles’ first new mayor in nearly a decade will be decided Nov. 8, as Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso face off in a head-to-head matchup.

The six-term congresswoman finished with a seven-point lead over the real estate developer in the crowded June primary. All three citywide offices — mayor, city attorney and city controller — will be up for grabs in November, setting the stage for the most significant turnover in political leadership at City Hall since 2013.

Eight of the city’s 15 City Council seats were also voted on this year. Four of those races were decided in the June primary and four will continue on to November runoffs.

Advertisement

'I Voted' stickers at a polling station in California

What is a midterm election? And what are the stakes in 2022?

For as long as anyone can remember, pundits have used the “midterm” label for elections halfway between presidential elections. But what does it mean?

Industry, CA, Thursday, June 16, 2022 - Mail in ballots are processed at a County facility where they are received from the post office, opened, sorted and verified then sent to be counted in Downey. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

What to know about California’s midterm election

Statewide offices, congressional seats, L.A. mayor, propositions — including on abortion, sports betting and taxes — are up in the November election.

2

Who are the candidates?

Rep. Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso are the two candidates in the L.A. Mayor race. Recent polling indicates that Bass has a significant lead in the race, but Caruso, a longtime Republican who is now a registered Democrat, is widely expected to unleash a massive field campaign in coming weeks.

Bass/Caruso on homelessness

3

Where do they stand on key issues

Advertisement

4

More on the candidates

5

How and where to vote

Ballots will be in the mail to all 22 million registered voters in the state no later than Oct. 10. Californians can return ballots by mail, drop them at collection boxes or turn them in at voting centers. They can also cast ballots early at voting centers or wait until Nov. 8 to vote at their neighborhood polling places.

Californians can register to vote or check their status at https://registertovote.ca.gov/.

Los Angeles, CA - JUNE 07: Derryl James, (CQ) 34, voted in the primary election at Crenshaw High on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. He said he voted not for the sticker, but because it was his civic responsibility. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

Here’s how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot in California’s midterm election Nov. 8.

Advertisement

6

Endorsements

To help voters choose, the Times editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting.

Illustration of the California state flag surrounded by coins that depict some of the biggest issues voters will be considering in the upcoming November election.

L.A. Times electoral endorsements for November 2022

The L.A. Times’ editorial board endorsements for statewide ballot measures, elected offices in Los Angeles city and county, L.A. Unified School District board, L.A. county superior court, statewide offices, the state Legislature and U.S. House and Senate seats.

7

Our columnists weigh in

Santa Ana, California-July 18, 2022-Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva listens as Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announce the charges against two suspects in the 7-Eleven crime spree, at the Orange County District Attorney's Office in Santa Ana, California on July 18, 2022. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Column: Transcripts don’t lie. Sheriff Alex Villanueva does

It’s obvious why Villanueva keeps denying his own words. He’s perpetually trying to save his political ass.

8

Latest news

L.A. Mayor Race

9

Follow more election coverage

map of California's 27th congressional district

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House. Here are 10 races to watch.

Advertisement

Share
CaliforniaPoliticsL.A. Politics L.A. Mayor Election

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement