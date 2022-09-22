Bass vs. Caruso: Your guide to the Los Angeles mayor’s race

1
Los Angeles’ first new mayor in nearly a decade will be decided Nov. 8, as Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso face off in a head-to-head matchup.
The six-term congresswoman finished with a seven-point lead over the real estate developer in the crowded June primary. All three citywide offices — mayor, city attorney and city controller — will be up for grabs in November, setting the stage for the most significant turnover in political leadership at City Hall since 2013.
Eight of the city’s 15 City Council seats were also voted on this year. Four of those races were decided in the June primary and four will continue on to November runoffs.
Who are the candidates?
Rep. Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso are the two candidates in the L.A. Mayor race. Recent polling indicates that Bass has a significant lead in the race, but Caruso, a longtime Republican who is now a registered Democrat, is widely expected to unleash a massive field campaign in coming weeks.
Where do they stand on key issues
More on the candidates
How and where to vote
Ballots will be in the mail to all 22 million registered voters in the state no later than Oct. 10. Californians can return ballots by mail, drop them at collection boxes or turn them in at voting centers. They can also cast ballots early at voting centers or wait until Nov. 8 to vote at their neighborhood polling places.
Californians can register to vote or check their status at https://registertovote.ca.gov/.
Here’s how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot in California’s midterm election Nov. 8.
Endorsements
To help voters choose, the Times editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting.
The L.A. Times’ editorial board endorsements for statewide ballot measures, elected offices in Los Angeles city and county, L.A. Unified School District board, L.A. county superior court, statewide offices, the state Legislature and U.S. House and Senate seats.
Our columnists weigh in
It’s obvious why Villanueva keeps denying his own words. He’s perpetually trying to save his political ass.
Latest news
L.A. Mayor Race
