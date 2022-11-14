Pete Davidson is now dating Emily Ratajkowski? Twitter would like to have a word

Coming as a surprise to absolutely no one, model Emily Ratajkowski is dating again, and the object of her latest affection appears to be none other than perennial man about town Pete Davidson.

And Twitter has a lot to say about it.

Dating gossip was sparked after celeb gossip account Deux Moi shared a since-deleted Instagram Story citing a person who saw the “My Body” author and “Saturday Night Live” alum out on a date in Brooklyn, N.Y. And that Davidson’s “hands were allll over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up,” according to Elite Daily.

Representatives for Ratajkowski and Davidson did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

However, Us Weekly on Monday apparently confirmed the romance, with a source telling the site that “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now” and adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Twitter has wildly speculated on far less, breaking down and publicly debating the likelihood of the coupling with its signature snark (and plenty of NSFW observations that we cannot print in a family newspaper).

“Pete Davidson really went from Kim Kardashian to Emily Ratajkowski??? Impressed is an understatement…" wrote one user.

“convinced we’re in a simulation and pete davidson has admin access,” wrote another user.

“pete davidson going from ariana grande to her writing hit songs about him then kim and destroying kanyes legacy to super model emily ratajkowski from the strength of being funny is all the motivation I need,” tweeted another.

“Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson is the least shocking thing ever if true,” mused another.

“I find it funny when people act shocked that Pete Davidson dates beautiful women,” explained another. “Women have been telling men for decades that we want kind men who can make us laugh and Pete, by all accounts, is a sweetheart who treats women amazingly well. Learn from him, maybe?

Davidson, 28, most recently dated reality star Kim Kardashian after her “SNL” hosting stint last fall and notably amid her split from rapper Kanye West. The “Meet Cute” actor and “The Kardashians” star were reported to have called it quits in August after about nine months of dating. During that time, Davidson got a “My Girl Is a Lawyer” tattoo and weathered repeated verbal assaults from Ye.

“The King of Staten Island” star has previously been engaged to singer Ariana Grande and was also linked to Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

(Leave it to Dionne Warwick to throw her hat in the ring: “I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” the 81-year-old singing legend tweeted Monday.)

After enduring infidelity and divorce rumors for months, Ratajkowski announced that she filed for divorce from indie film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage. (They share son Sylvester Apollo.)

“I feel all the emotions,” she said of the split in the November issue of Harper’s Bazaar. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

The “I Feel Pretty” star, who has amassed millions of fans on Instagram and TikTok, also shared that she had started going on dates but hadn’t yet started using dating apps.

In an appearance on the “Today” show earlier this month to promote her new podcast, “High Low With EmRata,” the “Blurred Lines” music video star also opened up about how her life has changed after her divorce.

“It’s so nice honestly. I don’t owe anything to anybody, other than my son. That’s the only man,” she said.

“I’m just kind of doing my own thing… Can we curse on this show? I’ve been joking that I’m in my b— era.”

Although she’s played coy in those interviews, she was much more forthcoming about Davidson’s allure when asked about him last year.

The model, who worked alongside the comedian for a campaign shoot last year, called him “super charming.”

“He’s a professional,” Ratajkowski said during a November 2021 appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “First of all, you should know that about Pete.”

“Pete, he’s got the height,” she said, adding, “Obviously women find him very attractive.”

Here’s a look at more reactions to the rumored romance:

I will be dating Pete Davidson next. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

I be checking my girls phone everyday to make sure she ain’t texting Pete Davidson — toxic king (@777jorgeivan) November 14, 2022

someone needs to do an thesis study on how pete davidson managed to score ariana grande, kim kardashian, and emily ratajkowski in the same lifetime — keeks ✘ YUTAE NOTICED ME (@dprmilli) November 14, 2022

Can’t believe Pete Davison is dating Emily Ratajkowski …☠️ The ultimate end of the universe is when Taylor swift and Pete Davidson inevitably pull each other into their obits. Like two black holes colliding. — Esky (@EskyKid) November 14, 2022

Liza Minnelli has outlived the mystery of whom Pete Davidson will date next. The serial lothario is dating model/actress Emily Ratajkowski. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) November 14, 2022

Don’t tell me Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson were “spotted holding hands” without photo evidence, an eye witness, and an impulsive tattoo update. — Dylan Farella (@dfarella) November 14, 2022

pete davidson landing emily ratajkowski in his collection of girls he dated just shows that when girls say we like funny guys, we mean it — louly⚡️ (@bratazf) November 14, 2022

So Pete Davidson’s dating Emily Ratajkowski now?! Damn. Dude’s collecting them like infinity stones — Tom Scott (@Tom_Scott6) November 14, 2022

I think Pete Davidson can literally get any woman he wants. Emily Ratajkowski now. I don't get it — Jonathan Gueta (@gueta_jonathan) November 14, 2022