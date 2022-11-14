Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Jay Leno hospitalized, expected to recover after being injured in car fire

People stand around a black vintage car as a white-haired driver opens the driver-side door.
Jay Leno, shown being greeted by Bill Fox, right, the owner of Malibu Country Kitchen, is in the hospital Monday after being burned during a fire in his car garage over the weekend.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Jay Leno suffered burn injuries in a car fire over the weekend.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the TV show host told The Times in a statement.

People first reported on Leno’s “serious medical emergency” after he canceled his Sunday appearance at a conference in Las Vegas.

TMZ reported Monday morning that Leno had suffered a serious burn injury to his face from a sudden car fire and was being treated at Grossman Burn Center in West Hills. His condition was not released.

Leno, the former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” is a classic car enthusiast known for his extensive automobile collection.

He currently hosts “Jay Leno’s Garage,” which streams on Peacock. He also would make regular appearances on the Speed Channel’s show “My Classic Car,” where he would walk viewers through his collection and take some of his collectible cars out for a spin.

Leno is known to regularly work on his cars in his Burbank garage. Burbank police did not respond to the incident, a spokesperson for the department said.

Leno recently completed taping of his revival of the game show “You Bet Your Life,” which does not resume until June. The incident will not affect the schedule, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Times staff writer Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionStand-Up Comedy
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement