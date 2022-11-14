Jay Leno hospitalized, expected to recover after being injured in car fire

Jay Leno suffered burn injuries in a car fire over the weekend.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the TV show host told The Times in a statement.

People first reported on Leno’s “serious medical emergency” after he canceled his Sunday appearance at a conference in Las Vegas.

TMZ reported Monday morning that Leno had suffered a serious burn injury to his face from a sudden car fire and was being treated at Grossman Burn Center in West Hills. His condition was not released.

Leno, the former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” is a classic car enthusiast known for his extensive automobile collection.

He currently hosts “Jay Leno’s Garage,” which streams on Peacock. He also would make regular appearances on the Speed Channel’s show “My Classic Car,” where he would walk viewers through his collection and take some of his collectible cars out for a spin.

Leno is known to regularly work on his cars in his Burbank garage. Burbank police did not respond to the incident, a spokesperson for the department said.

Leno recently completed taping of his revival of the game show “You Bet Your Life,” which does not resume until June. The incident will not affect the schedule, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Times staff writer Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.