Chris Redd reportedly undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in New York attack

Chris Redd is reportedly scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for injuries he sustained last month during an attack in New York City.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum is undergoing a procedure to repair his nose after a stranger punched him in the face outside the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village, TMZ reported. An initial police report noted that Redd suffered a laceration to his face during the incident on the night of Oct. 26.

Citing anonymous sources, TMZ reported that the surgery will involve breaking Redd’s nose and letting it heal back into the correct position. The entertainer’s attacker reportedly shattered one of the bones in his face into three pieces by punching him with brass knuckles.

TMZ also reported that the person attempted to steal the chain around Redd’s neck — a detail Redd previously denied. Reps for the comedian did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Immediately after the attack, emergency medical services transported Redd to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated and released, according to the NYPD. Police said the assailant attacked Redd “without prior conversation or provocation” before fleeing the scene. The suspect’s identity and location were still unknown as of Tuesday morning.

On Oct. 30, Redd said via Instagram that he was “ok and healing fast” and “resting up like crazy.” He also promised to reschedule “any shows” he missed because of the attack. According to TMZ, the surgery will force Redd to postpone additional performances.

“I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes and the concern!” Redd said last month. “I’ll be back up talking some good s— very soon.”