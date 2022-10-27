Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Chris Redd released from hospital after getting punched in the face in New York City

A bald man smiling in a pink button-up shirt
Chris Redd attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Chris Redd is out of the hospital after a stranger punched him in the face outside of a comedy club in New York City.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum arrived at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village on Wednesday night and was approached upon exiting his car by someone who punched him in the face and fled the scene, according to a spokesperson for the New York Police Department.

When police showed up at the venue around 9:40 p.m., Redd had sustained a laceration to his face. Emergency medical services transported the comedian to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and released. The NYPD statement noted that the assailant attacked Redd “without prior conversation or provocation.” The suspect’s identity and location are unknown.

Representatives for Redd did not immediately respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.

In September, The Times confirmed that Redd would not be returning for the 48th season of “Saturday Night Live.” The 37-year-old comic — known during his time on the show for his impressions of prominent figures such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and rapper Kanye West — was among several veteran cast members to exit the long-running sketch comedy series after Season 47.

Other fan-favorite players who recently departed the show include Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Melissa Villaseñor.

