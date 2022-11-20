Jay Leno is ‘handsome’ and ‘happy’ after suffering burns in car fire, Tim Allen says

Tim Allen offered a positive update Thursday on Jay Leno’s health after the former “Tonight Show” host suffered burn injuries in a car fire at his Burbank garage.

After visiting his pal and fellow comedian at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Allen spoke with TMZ in the parking lot of the medical clinic about Leno’s condition.

“He’s handsome, and he’s happy, and the hospital’s doing a great job taking care of him,” Allen told TMZ.

During his visit, Allen said, the entertainers “did some jokes,” “commiserated” and “just connected as friends.” He also brought Leno some car magazines to cheer him up.

When asked about Leno’s appearance, the “Santa Clauses” star joked that the comic’s “face looks great” considering “it didn’t look all that good to begin with.”

“He’s going with the George Clooney look,” Allen quipped. “You’re gonna be surprised.”

Last weekend, Burbank fire paramedics responded to an emergency medical call at Leno’s garage and transported the performer to an emergency room, according to the fire department. Leno is known for his extensive automobile collection and even hosts a show, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” spotlighting some of his many cars and motorcycles.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno told the Los Angeles Times in a statement Monday. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

In a press briefing this week, Peter Grossman — medical director of the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills — said that Leno sustained “significant” injuries, including a mix of second- and third-degree burns to his face, hands and chest. He added that the facial burns are “a little deeper and more concerning.”

By Wednesday, Leno had already completed one surgery and was scheduled to undergo a second procedure later in the week. The patient is also receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Our hope is that when everything is all said and done, he will do well, but burn injuries are progressive and dynamic,” Grossman told reporters. “It’s hard to predict, ultimately, what the final outcome will be at this stage of the game.”

Times staffers Alexandra Del Rosario and Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.