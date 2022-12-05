John Travolta leads Hollywood tributes to Kirstie Alley after her death from cancer

Tributes are pouring in for Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning actor known for her work in the TV shows “Cheers,” “Veronica’s Closet” and “Fat Actress,” along with dozens of movies.

Alley’s family announced her death via a statement that said the the veteran performer had cancer that was “only recently discovered.” She was 71.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children, True and Lillie Parker, said in their statement posted to Alley’s official social media accounts.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

John Travolta, who shared the screen with Alley in multiple “Look Who’s Talking” films starting in 1989, honored her on Instagram.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” Travolta captioned a gallery of two photos. “I know we will see each other again.”

In his Instagram Stories, Travolta also shared a clip of him and Alley dancing in 1993’s “Look Who’s Talking Now,” the third and final installment in the rom-com series.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who co-starred with Alley in Hulu’s “Scream Queens,” fondly remembered Alley’s talent.

“She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life,” Curtis wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of them from the series. “She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

“I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone,” tweeted Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, who guest-starred on Alley’s TV Land series “Kirstie.”

“Saddened to hear of the passing of @kirstiealley. Condolences to her family & friends,” tweeted William Shatner, who worked with her on “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

“A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family,” tweeted Tim Allen, her “For Richer or Poorer” co-star.

Clancy Brown, co-starred with Alley in the 1988 thriller “Shoot to Kill” and 1996 TV movie “Radiant City,” tweeted: “Kirstie was beautiful in so many ways. I loved working with her. There was no one like her on earth. My condolences to her family.”

“I just head the news about #KirstieAlley. I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career,” tweeted Ever Carradine, another of Alley’s former co-stars. “She told me I was funny every single day on Veronica’s Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed.”

“I felt lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace, my friend,” tweeted comedian and podcast host Adam Carolla.

“Kirstie was a sweetheart,” comedian Larry the Cable Guy tweeted with praying-hands and heart emojis.

“Wow. This is shocking news,” tweeted actor Yvette Nicole Brown.

Musician Vernon Reid of the rock band Living Colour tweeted: “A lot of us are bummed right now. I can feel it. Kirstie Alley defined ‘relatable’. Beautiful & Funny is not easy to pull off. Kirstie Alley was part of a small pantheon of the Fearless & Shameless. She always told Her Truth on screen. In our TV rooms. She is missed.”

The organization Women in Film also paid its respects. “WIF remembers @kirstiealley, who earned dozens of nominations and won Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her memorable comedic performances, most notably on ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet,’” the nonprofit tweeted.

Known for her love of animals, Alley was also praised by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

“From the smallest monkey to the largest elephant, Kirstie Alley appreciated every animal,” the organization tweeted. “She fought for a future without animal experiments or marine park captivity. Her desire to improve the world for every species will leave a lasting impact. Rest in peace.”

Alley had a complicated, sometimes contentious relationship with Hollywood, given her politics and early support of former President Donald Trump. That was reflected in the number of conservative figures paying tribute Monday night.

“So sad about Kirstie Alley. She was so sweet,” commentator Candace Owens tweeted. “Sending love to her family.”

“Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley,” tweeted country musician Travis Tritt.

“This is such sad news. A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman. Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley,” TV host Megyn Kelly wrote on Twitter.

“Hollywood lost one of their brightest shining stars today with the tragic passing of Kirstie Alley,” tweeted author Nick Adams. “Kirstie loved her country and President Trump, and she will always be remembered for her award winning role in Cheers.”

“Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit,” tweeted actor Jackée Harry. “RIP, luv. You were one of a kind.”

