Here’s what really happened after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

“Officially, we don’t want you to leave. We want you to stay.”

That was the message that Will Packer, the producer of this year’s Oscars, came rushing out to deliver to Will Smith less than 45 minutes after the A-list nominee had struck presenter Chris Rock on the Dolby Theatre stage.

For those who witnessed the drama both onstage and behind the scenes on March 27, the recollections of exactly what followed The Slap have often been discordant and even contradictory. Among the most contentious points: An Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences statement said that Smith “was asked to leave the ceremony and refused.” Smith’s team has disputed the nature of the ask.

The Times spoke to more than a dozen people who were at the Oscars that night, or had direct knowledge of what transpired, and through the conversations, some measure of clarity emerged. Due to the sensitivity of the situation, none of the sources were willing to be quoted by name. The academy and representatives for Smith declined to comment.

“I think everyone has their truth,” said one source. “There are like five people who truly know what happened that night. And in those pressured moments, things certainly could have been misconstrued on all sides.”

More than two hours into the 94th Academy Awards, the show was running long, but the atmosphere was congenial and collegial. The controversy over presenting some categories ahead of the live telecast was barely registering outside of Film Twitter, and while hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes poked fun at targets including Aaron Sorkin, Leonardo DiCaprio and “The Power of the Dog” in their opening banter, the vibe was overwhelmingly one of Hollywood professionals happy to be amongst their peers — even with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams talk backstage during the 94th Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Backstage in the Dolby’s greenroom, tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams — on hand to support the best-picture-nominated “King Richard” — were half-watching the telecast. Jake Gyllenhaal and Zoë Kravitz were waiting to take the stage, as was Kevin Costner, who would soon present the directing Oscar.

Then came The Slap. The room went silent.

Did that really just happen?

Most assumed it was a staged comedy bit. There was no way the well-liked, effortlessly cool Smith would’ve stormed the stage to strike Rock on live TV over a joke. Nothing could be more antithetical to the image the star had carefully cultivated over more than three decades of blockbuster movies, hit singles and an abundance of successful side projects. To top it all off, he was favored to win the lead actor Oscar that very night for his career-capping turn in “King Richard.”

Then Smith started screaming profanities at Rock from his seat.

“Oh, that was real,” Costner said, adding that everyone was going to have to take a beat. The show needed to regroup.