Drew Griffin’s CNN colleagues pay tribute after the journalist’s death at 60

Veteran investigative journalist Drew Griffin has died after a long battle with cancer, his employer, CNN, confirmed Monday. He was 60.

The broadcast news outlet cited Griffin’s family and did not elaborate on his cancer diagnosis. During his illustrious career, Griffin received Emmy, Murrow and Peabody awards for his journalism, which spanned politics, sports, business and healthcare.

In a Monday note to staff, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht called Griffin’s death “a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” while hailing the late reporter’s “ability to get even the most hostile of interviewees to open up.

“Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way,” Licht said. “He cared about seeking the truth and holding the powerful to account. He was hard-hitting, but always fair.”

For nearly 20 years, Griffin contributed to hundreds of reports and various documentaries as part of CNN’s investigative team. Before joining CNN in 2004, Griffin launched his journalism career as a reporter and cameraman for WICD-TV in his home state of Illinois. He also worked for TV stations in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Washington, as well as CBS2 News in Los Angeles.

A number of Griffin’s CNN colleagues paid tribute to him Monday on social media. Don Lemon of “CNN This Morning” broke down in tears while reporting Griffin’s death live on air alongside co-anchor Kaitlan Collins, who praised their late co-worker as “a gifted storyteller.”

“Drew Griffin embodied everything that makes a journalist great,” tweeted “CNN This Morning” co-anchor Poppy Harlow. “He was tenacious, curious, honest, dedicated and kind. He was admired by all of us @cnn.”

“Wow, this is devastating,” tweeted CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez. “Every time Drew Griffin did a story I knew I needed to turn up the volume. ... May he Rest In Peace.”

“#DrewGriffin was so loved because in addition to being a stellar journalist, he was a great human being,” tweeted CNN entertainment reporter Lisa Respers France. “So many of us are gutted by his loss. Love on your people today in recognition of how fleeting life can be.”

Griffin is survived by his wife, Margot, and their three children. See more tributes to the revered newscaster below.

