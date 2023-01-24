Khloé Kardashian’s salutes Tristan Thompson’s late mom: ‘Life can be brutally unfair’

Khloé Kardashian commemorated Andrea Brooks, the mother of her ex Tristan Thompson, on Monday with a heart-wrenching tribute weeks after she died.

The reason for the delay, “The Kardashians” star said, is because she didn’t want to face the reality of Brooks’ death from a heart attack on Jan. 5.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real,” the Good American co-founder wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of images and a clip featuring Thompson’s mother, the former couple’s young daughter, True, and Thompson’s young brother Amari.

“I have so much to say but nothing at all. ... I have so many emotions and still I feel numb,” she continued. “Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”

Advertisement

Kardashian, 38, who is the third child of late defense attorney Robert Kardashian and “momager” Kris Jenner, then directly addressed Brooks, saying that she knows she will hear her “sweet voice” and “infectious laugh” soon.

“I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day,” she added.

“I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss,” she continued. “At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side,” she added, signing off with a bible verse.

Kardashian has been by Thompson’s side to support him during his loss repeatedly since news broke of Brooks’ death. The reality star and the NBA free agent, who last played for the Chicago Bulls, flew together from Los Angeles to Thompson’s hometown of Toronto hours after his mother died. And she reportedly returned days later with her mother and older sister Kim Kardashian to attend Brooks’ funeral.

Kardashian’s mom and sister also commented on her tribute post on Monday, writing, respectively, “Oh my precious girl I love you so ... may God wrap you up in His arms and give you strength” and “I love you.”

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016 and share two children, daughter True, 4, and a son they welcomed last August via surrogate. The couple called it quits on their on-off relationship in June 2021 after repeated cheating scandals. The first scandal surfaced in 2019 when Thompson was linked to Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, and again in 2021 when he was linked to several women at a party at an L.A. mansion.

After a court-ordered DNA test, Thompson admitted in early 2022 that he had fathered a child with another woman in 2021, while he and Kardashian were still an item. He also apologized to Kardashian, saying on Instagram, “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

In an episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” that aired in September, Kardashian revealed that she rejected a marriage proposal from Thompson in 2020.