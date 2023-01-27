Odele Cape, daughter of ‘Sopranos’ actor John Ventimiglia, dies at 25

“Sopranos” star John Ventimiglia‘s daughter Odele Cape has died at the age of 25.

Belinda Cape announced her daughter’s death in a Facebook post that shared details for the memorial held on Thursday in New York.

“Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” the Sunday post said. “Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives.”

Cape was born April 7, 1997, in Melbourne, Australia, and died Jan. 12 in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was revealed.

She is survived by her sister Lucinda, her mother, her father and her daughter Shiloh. Cape welcomed her child in November.

The social media announcement also included a GoFundMe link where donations will go toward baby Shiloh’s future education costs.

“I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything,” Lucinda said in an Instagram post, according to People.

“My family and I are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time,” she continued. “It has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people. Sending love to everyone who is trying to cope with her loss - look after each other and keep Odele in your thoughts.”

A representative for Ventimiglia did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Friday.

Ventimiglia is best known for his work as restaurateur Artie Bucco on HBO’s “The Sopranos.” His recent television credits include “Gaslit,” “Jessica Jones” and “The Good Wife.”