‘Little Miss Sunshine’ star Abigail Breslin just got married. Feel old yet?

“Little Miss Sunshine” is all grown up.

Actor and former child star Abigail Breslin revealed over the weekend that she married her “bestest friend” and longtime partner, Ira Kunyansky. The happy couple tied the knot on Saturday.

“Ya girl got married y'all,” Breslin, 26, captioned an Instagram photo of her engagement ring and diamond-studded wedding band. She also shared a photo of her and her new husband busting a move on the dance floor at their wedding reception.

“More dress / hair/ makeup details and photos to come,” she wrote.

On his Instagram page, Kunyansky shared an image of him and Breslin celebrating with friends in their wedding attire and wrote, “Love my other second half.”

Breslin — who in 2007 at age 10 became one of the youngest actors ever to receive an Oscar nomination, for her breakout role as a child beauty-pageant queen in “Little Miss Sunshine” — announced she was engaged last February after dating Kunyansky for about five years, according to Entertainment Tonight. She is also known for her work in “Definitely, Maybe,” “Scream Queens” and the “Zombieland” franchise.

Several actors — including Elle Fanning, Niecy Nash-Betts, Debra Messing, Olivia Munn, Isabelle Fuhrman, AnnaSophia Robb, Rosario Dawson and Sarah Hyland — congratulated Breslin via Instagram on the nuptials.