Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Yes, Blake Lively is pregnant with baby No. 4. Now please leave her alone, paparazzi

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at a red carpet event.
Ryan Reynolds, left, and Blake Lively will welcome their fourth child.
( Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family with a fourth baby on the way.

On Sunday, the “Simple Favor” star finally addressed reports that she and Reynolds are expecting another child. Speculation first arose when she seemingly revealed her baby bump while wearing a sparkly semi-sheer dress at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday. Lively confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday that also threw shade at the paparazzi.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone,” she captioned her photo collection. “You freak me and my kids out.”

Lively’s Instagram post was composed of candid shots of her baby bump and pics with Reynolds, her sister Robyn Lively and friends Taylor Swift and Samantha Stone. While Lively said she wasn’t too keen on the paparazzi waiting to sneak a pic, she thanked her supporters and media outlets who “have a ‘no kids policy.’”

Blake Lively at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills.

Movies

Blake Lively balances baby, Preserve lifestyle site and ‘Age of Adaline’

“Hi,” Blake Lively says, extending her free hand.

“You make all the difference,” she added.

Reynolds, 45, and Lively, 35, co-starred in “Green Lantern” in 2011. They wed shortly after at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina in 2012.

Advertisement

In 2014 they welcomed their first daughter, James, then their second, Inez, in 2016. In 2019, Reynolds revealed they were expecting their third child, Betty, with a tweet about Canada’s climate policy.

While confirmation about the couple’s fourth child is relatively new, Lively’s plans for growing her crew aren’t.

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds in 2019

Entertainment & Arts

Ryan Reynolds drops baby news in tweet about climate policy

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds seemingly confirmed the arrival of his third daughter with Blake Lively in a post pegged to Canada’s elections.

“I’ve always wanted a big family,” Lively told Allure magazine in 2012. “Oh, I’d love 30 [children] if I could.”

Most recently, Lively directed Swift in the music video for Swift and Chris Stapleton‘s song “I Bet You Think About Me” in November 2021. The music video starred real-life spouses Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller.

Earlier this week, Reynolds made headlines when he broadcast his own possibly life-saving colonoscopy. The “Free Guy” actor decided to share the invasive procedure after losing a bet with his “Welcome to Wrexham” co-star Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds, left, and Rob McElhenney speak to the crowd before the National League match against Torquay United at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Entertainment & Arts

Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy after losing a bet and it may have saved his life

‘It’s not everyday that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives,’ Reynolds said. ‘That’s enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my a—.’

Upon undergoing the colonoscopy, Reynolds’ doctor said he found “an extremely subtle polyp” on the right side of the actor’s colon and removed it.

“I would never normally have any medical procedure put on camera and then shared,” Reynolds said. “It’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives. That’s enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my a—.”

Entertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement