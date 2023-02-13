Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss honored by wife Allison Holker and by Ellen DeGeneres at memorial

Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres and other loved ones of Stephen “Twitch” Boss honored the late DJ and dancer Saturday during a memorial service in Los Angeles.

According to People magazine, the celebration of life event was attended by DeGeneres, Loni Love, Wayne Brady, Debbie Allen, Andy Grammer and Mickey Guyton, as well as Boss’ wife and dance partner, Holker, and their three children: Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3.

The all-star “So You Think You Can Dance” alum and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ-producer died by suicide in December. He was 40.

Advertisement

“He was the light,” Holker, who married Boss in 2013, said in a speech, according to People. “He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated.”

Other speakers during the ceremony included DeGeneres, Love, Brady, Allen and Jeff Thacker, who officiated Boss and Holker’s wedding. Singers Grammer and Guyton performed during the service.

Also among the attendees were Derek Hough, Wade Robson, AJ McLean, Robin Antin and the staff of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as well as several members of the “So You Think You Can Dance” cast and crew, according to People.

In addition to memorializing Boss, the event served as a fundraiser for the Move With Kindness foundation, which Boss’ family launched in his honor to shine a light on mental health.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker, 35, previously said in a statement confirming her husband’s death.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. ... Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”