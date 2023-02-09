Advertisement
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss died without will; wife Allison Holker files for half of estate

A man and a woman posing as if he's dipping her at an event's red carpet.
Stephen “Twitch” Boss, left, and Allison Holker attend a 2017 Television Academy event in Los Angeles.
(Vince Bucci / Invision for the Television Academy)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
After Stephen “Twitch” Boss died without a will, his wife and dance partner, Allison Holker, has filed a petition in Los Angeles for half his estate.

Holker, whose legal name is Allison Boss, submitted on Wednesday routine court documents proving she was married to Boss and that he did not have a will. Boss, a beloved dancer and DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” died by suicide on Dec. 13. He was 40.

According to the petition, Holker is seeking half of Boss’ community property, including his eponymous production company’s investment account, as well as royalties from his work with Disney and the Screen Actors Guild.

Boss and Holker wed on Dec. 10, 2013, in Paso Robles, Calif. The former “So You Think You Can Dance” contestants shared three children: Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!” Holker wrote last month on Instagram.

“We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.

More resources

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

