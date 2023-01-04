Advertisement
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss being laid to rest privately in L.A.; larger memorial to follow

A man wearing a dark shirt and black baseball cap that says L.A. smiles at an event.
Stephen “Twitch” Boss, pictured in 2015, is being laid to rest less than a month after his suicide.
(John Salangsang / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Television personality and DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss is being laid to rest in Los Angeles, weeks after he died at age 40.

The Times has confirmed that Boss’ family was gathering Wednesday for an intimate funeral service celebrating the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum. A larger ceremony for friends and other loved ones will be scheduled for a later date. Boss died Dec. 13.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” wife Allison Holker said in a statement last month. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The “Magic Mike XXL” actor died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a motel in Encino. He left a note before he died, and the contents (which were not revealed) led investigators to conclude Boss’ death was a suicide, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Shortly after news of Boss’ death broke, his Hollywood collaborators and fans began paying tribute on social media.

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.

More resources

Ellen DeGeneres said she was “heartbroken” to hear about the longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ’s death.

“tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” she said in an Instagram post. “Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

JoJo Siwa, Leah Remini, Channing Tatum, Michelle Obama and Kerry Washington were among the notable figures remembering Boss for his talent.

Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, shared an emotional Facebook post of her son just days after his death.

“If I had known this was the last moment I would ever hold my baby I would have held on longer,” she wrote above a photo of Boss embracing her and kissing her forehead.

TMZ first reported news of Boss’ funeral service on Wednesday.

