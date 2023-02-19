Allison Holker opens up about husband Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss’ death in new video

Allison Holker opened up about the death of her husband and dance partner, Stephen “Twitch” Boss, in a video message posted Saturday on Instagram.

In the clip, Holker expressed gratitude for “all the love and support” her family has received since Boss died by suicide in December. The beloved dancer, producer and DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was 40.

“It has been very challenging and emotional,” Holker, 35, said. “But you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life. ...

“He was someone that was just beautiful and he lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people ... from dance or love, and that’s not gonna change for us. It’s gonna feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose, and we’ll still do that to this day.”

Former “So You Think You Can Dance” contestants Holker and Boss wed on Dec. 10, 2013, in Paso Robles, Calif. The couple often shared photos and videos of themselves dancing and enjoying quality time with their three children: Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3. In a statement confirming Boss’ death, Holker vowed to “always save the last dance” for her husband.

Earlier this month, Holker, DeGeneres and others paid tribute to Boss at a Los Angeles memorial service that doubled as a fundraiser for the Move With Kindness foundation, which Boss’ family launched in his honor to spread awareness about mental health.

“I hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there,” Holker said on Saturday.

“We can still move and choose love and we can still choose grace, we can still choose kindness. And I will always be there for you guys, and I appreciate you guys being there for us at this moment. ... It goes a really far way for us, so thank you. And I hope you remember how special you are and how much of an impact you make around the world and continue to move from there. We love you guys.”

Underneath Holker’s latest Instagram post, DeGeneres, Hilary Swank, Corbin Bleu, Derek Hough, Alex Wong, Loni Love, Tamar Braxton, Maddie Ziegler, Jenna Dewan and several other members of the dance and entertainment communities added words of admiration and encouragement.

“You are so strong and thank you for helping me cope,” wrote Love, who spoke at Boss’ funeral. “I should be helping you but you are helping me more. Hugs.”

“Love you Allison,” wrote Wong, who performed one of the most famous “So You Think You Can Dance” routines of all time with Boss.

“His light is still so bright,” DeGeneres wrote. “So is yours.”