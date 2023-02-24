Advertisement
Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby are ‘grateful’ to split after five years of dating

A man with platinum hair in a plaid coat sitting next to a woman with short dark hair in a gray sleeveless dress
Reuben Selby and Maisie Williams announced their breakup after five years of dating.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby have ended their relationship after five years of dating.

The “Game of Thrones” star announced her breakup with the fashion creative with an Instagram story shared Thursday. The split marked “the end of an era,” she said.

“Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers ... and it will continue to do so,” Williams wrote. “This decision is something we are so grateful for as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put our brains together.”

Williams and Selby, both 25, didn’t keep their relationship a secret from the public. The now-former couple were frequently spotted at Paris Fashion Week in matching outfits, graced magazine covers and collaborated on climate change initiatives.

For Selby, relationships may come and go, but fashion stays. On Friday, he commemorated his relationship with the Emmy nominee by sharing a photo of them in matching beige outfits for the Christian Dior runway in 2020.

“Please don’t be sad for us — just appreciate the fits,” he captioned the post.

Williams, known for portraying Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones,” asked fans on Thursday to respect her privacy amid the breakup.

“P.S. no further questions, please,” she wrote. “We must protect our children (my dog).”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

