Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby are ‘grateful’ to split after five years of dating

Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby have ended their relationship after five years of dating.

The “Game of Thrones” star announced her breakup with the fashion creative with an Instagram story shared Thursday. The split marked “the end of an era,” she said.

“Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers ... and it will continue to do so,” Williams wrote. “This decision is something we are so grateful for as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put our brains together.”

Williams and Selby, both 25, didn’t keep their relationship a secret from the public. The now-former couple were frequently spotted at Paris Fashion Week in matching outfits, graced magazine covers and collaborated on climate change initiatives.

For Selby, relationships may come and go, but fashion stays. On Friday, he commemorated his relationship with the Emmy nominee by sharing a photo of them in matching beige outfits for the Christian Dior runway in 2020.

“Please don’t be sad for us — just appreciate the fits,” he captioned the post.

Williams, known for portraying Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones,” asked fans on Thursday to respect her privacy amid the breakup.

“P.S. no further questions, please,” she wrote. “We must protect our children (my dog).”