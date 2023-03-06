Advertisement
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders’ car crashes into fire hydrant in Beverly Hills

A woman and a man in a hooded jacket smile while standing in front of a grandstand
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui wait at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in February.
(Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Actors Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a single-car crash over the weekend in Beverly Hills, though both were uninjured, according to reports.

Officers responded to calls about a crash at 11:12 p.m. Saturday in a residential area of Beverly Hills near the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue, Lt. Reginald Evans, a Beverly Hills police spokesperson, said.

Officers found a wrecked dark-colored four-door Mercedes-Benz and a damaged city fire hydrant, Evans said. There were no injuries in the crash and no arrests made.

Police declined to name the vehicle’s occupants, but TMZ, which first reported the collision, and New York Post reported the actors’ involvement.

As investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash, Evans said they believe speed may have been a factor.

Representatives for Davidson and Wonders did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

Water from the busted fire hydrant shot into the air, the geyser-like flow rising higher than a nearby street light, according to footage from the scene. Fire crews scrambled to shut off the hydrant as the water rained down on them.

TMZ obtained photos from the scene of the crash that show damage to the side of a house. A trail of tire marks along the lawn of the house leads to cracked wooden panels and shredded shrubs.

Davidson and Wonders, who starred together in the 2022 comedy horror film “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” have been spotted together at various public outings in recent months, including last month at the Daytona 500 NASCAR race in Florida and the NFL Pro Bowl in Hawaii. However, neither have publicly confirmed they are dating.

Davidson had previously been attached to model and author Emily Ratajkowski who he was rumored to be dating late last year after he broke up his storied relationship with Kim Kardashian West.

Wonders broke out as a member of the cast on HBO high school drama, “Generation” which was canceled after its first season in 2021. She stars in the forthcoming Apple TV+ crime drama, “City of Fire,” an adaptation of Garth Risk Hallberg’s 2015 novel of the same name.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

