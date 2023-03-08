Advertisement
Justin Bieber’s performance at Rolling Loud ends with fans’ chants against wife Hailey

A blond man wearing white and his blond wife wearing black pose in front of a backdrop
Justin and Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles in 2020.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/ Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
The alleged Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez online drama seemed to spill into Rolling Loud over the weekend as fans dissed Hailey after husband Justin Bieber‘s performance.

Justin Bieber, who recently canceled the remaining dates on his Justice Tour, had been performing as a guest to close out Don Toliver’s set at the popular hip-hop festival in Inglewood. While exiting the stage, fans began to hurl expletives at the “Love Yourself” singer about Hailey Bieber, according to video from a festivalgoer posted to TikTok.

“F— Hailey Bieber!” one fan yelled, leading to others echoing the diss. Soon, more fans joined in a chant.

Some users in the comment section of the video questioned why Justin didn’t address the chants. But many commenters called the taunts “awful,” “unnecessary” and “harassment and bullying.”

“Why do people think this is okay??” one user said. “People need to stop inserting themselves into others business.”

Fans at the festival were likely reacting to the alleged online beef among Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, which began late last month with an alleged laminated eyebrow diss.

Gomez posted a self-deprecating video lamenting that she “laminated my brows too much.”

About three hours later, Jenner posted a picture of herself in her Instagram Stories with the words “this was an accident ?????” positioned over her eyebrows.

Also the same day, Bieber posted a TikTok featuring herself, Kendall Jenner and singer Justine Skye lip-syncing to the words, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” She later deleted the post, but others have since reposted it.

Some people online assumed the series of posts were aimed at Gomez. Within days, Gomez, who recently became the most followed woman on Instagram, announced she was taking a break from social media.

The “Only Murders in the Building” actor returned to social media Sunday with a makeup tutorial. (The 30-year-old singer-actor founded the Rare Beauty cosmetics line.) In the comment section she implored her fans to “please be kinder and consider others mental health.”

“My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone,” she continued. “All my love.”

Gomez famously dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 through 2018. During one of the “off” periods in 2015 and 2016, Hailey dated Justin. The pair married immediately after Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez ended things in 2018.

The love triangle bred its own drama, though the pair seemingly buried the hatchet in November after speculation around their allegedly frayed relationship surfaced.

Hailey, 26, hasn’t publicly addressed the more recent alleged eyebrow drama with Gomez. However, amid the height of the drama in February, Jenner reportedly denied the feud rumors in the comments, writing, “this is reaching.”

“No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrows post,” the 25-year-old makeup mogul reportedly said, according to Page Six “U guys are making something out of nothing.”

Gomez seconded Jenner’s statement, commenting, “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

