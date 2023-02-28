Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ world tour canceled after several postponements

Justin Bieber‘s “Justice” world tour has come to an abrupt end.

After several postponements, the singer and his team have seemingly called off the remaining shows of the tour’s European leg and more, including the June 2024 shows scheduled for the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The Utilita Arena Sheffield in the U.K., one of the upcoming stops on Bieber’s tour, announced on Tuesday that “the show has been cancelled.”

Fans on Twitter shared screenshots from ticket sales platforms AXS and Ticketmaster announcing that their upcoming events have been canceled as well.

“We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled,” according to a screenshot of an email from the London venue that was shared in a tweet. “We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” the email continued.

Additionally, the Ticketmaster website listed a majority of shows, including those at the Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland, and the AO Arena in Manchester, Great Britain, as canceled. Several of Bieber’s 2024 shows are also listed as canceled.

Representatives for Bieber did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation on Tuesday.

The “Justice” tour cancellation comes months after Bieber, 28, announced that he would take a break from touring in September. The singer said in a post to his Instagram story that calling off future shows would allow him to focus on himself.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” the “Peaches” singer said in a statement a day after performing at the Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro.

He continued: “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Justin Bieber at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Bieber first postponed his tour in June 2022 after sharing with fans that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has caused partial facial paralysis.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile in this side of my face. This nostril will not move,” Bieber said in an Instagram video. “So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The Mayo Clinic said Ramsay Hunt occurs in people who have had chickenpox and is a shingles outbreak that affects a nerve near one ear and causes one-sided paralysis and hearing loss. It’s most common in people older than 60.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” Bieber said in his June video. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down.”