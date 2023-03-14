Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

‘Avatar’ Oscar winner Eric Saindon reportedly hospitalized for surgery after event

Four smiling men in tuxedos each hold their Oscars out with one hand
Eric Saindon, second from right, won the Oscar for visual effects Sunday along with Joe Letteri, left, Richard Baneham and Daniel Barrett. Later, Saindon was hospitalized.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

Eric Saindon, part of Sunday night’s Oscar-winning “Avatar: The Way of Water” visual effects team, was reportedly hospitalized shortly after winning his award Sunday night in Hollywood.

Saindon then underwent surgery for a ruptured small intestine, according to IndieWire. He is now recovering.

Weta FX, the New Zealand visual effects company founded by filmmaker Peter Jackson, did not respond immediately Tuesday to a request for information about Saindon.

Advertisement
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" wins Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Awards

The Oscars’ best picture might seem radical. But it’s as traditional as they come

For all its representational achievements, the sentimental, self-important ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is not as bold a choice as it appears.

The VFX supervisor went to a Beverly Hills hospital around noon Sunday after experiencing intense pain all day, a Weta FX representative told IndieWire. Cleared of appendicitis and kidney stones and given painkillers by the doctors, Saindon decided to attend the Oscars, but went back to the hospital in pain after his pressroom interview, the outlet reported.

On the second hospital visit, doctors found the ruptured small intestine and operated to fix it, IndieWire said.

Sunday’s trophy was the first Oscar for Saindon, an American visual effects supervisor who lives in New Zealand. He and his cohorts were also honored this year with a BAFTA for their “Avatar: The Way of Water” work. Saindon was nominated for Oscars for “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” in 2013 and “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” in 2014.

Emilia Jones in “CODA,” premiering globally on Apple TV+ on August 13, 2021.

Movies

How to watch (almost) every Best Picture winner and nominee of the 2020s

Our guide to streaming the winners of the Academy Awards’ top prize, including “Nomadland” and “CODA.”

Saindon‘s resume includes VFX supervisor gigs on the “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “Night at the Museum,” the first “Avatar” and “The Hobbit” films, and he was a senior VFX supervisor on “Avatar: The Way of Water.” He has worked at Weta since 1999.

Entertainment & ArtsMoviesOscars
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement