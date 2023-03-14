Advertisement
Zendaya stylist Law Roach unexpectedly retires: ‘False narratives finally got me!’

A man with braids in a dark plaid gown poses with his arm on the waist of a woman in a bright red bandeau and puffy skirt
Law Roach, the stylist who has dressed Zendaya for high-profile events, announced his retirement on Tuesday.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Celebrity stylist Law Roach says his styling days are over, after years of dressing high-profile stars including Zendaya, Shakira, Céline Dion and Jennifer Hudson.

Roach announced his retirement with an Instagram post shared Tuesday afternoon. The “Legendary” judge shared a photo of a red “Retired” sign accompanied by a somewhat shady caption.

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” he wrote. “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!”

Roach continued: “The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

The self-proclaimed image architect did not elaborate further on the second part of his post, and his representatives did not respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

Roach’s retirement came as a shock to his Hollywood and fashion peers, considering he styled several celebrities including Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, Hailee Steinfeld and the internet-breaking Hunter Schafer for post-Oscars celebrations on Sunday.

“Sorry. I’m not accepting this,” said drag performer and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Shea Coulée.

Designer Christian Siriano wrote on Roach’s post, “absolutely not.”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also pushed back, commenting “Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived to hard.”

“We all come or go on our OWN terms. If you’re done because you want your next role, blessings to you….If you’re having a ‘moment’, keep your main character energy! Either way: you got this!,” actor Niecy Nash wrote.

Also showing support in the comments were TV’s Nene Leakes, model Aaron Rose Philip and influencer Addison Rae.

Roach, a regular on the Hollywood Reporter’s most powerful stylists list, was the mind behind Zendaya’s Joan of Arc-inspired look at the 2018 Met Gala and Ariana Grande‘s Renaissance-painting gown from the same year, among other iconic ensembles.

“I feel like if I’m going to leave a legacy and I’m gonna really get to a position where my work and the things I’ve done really create an avenue for somebody else, especially somebody of color, then I can’t be complacent on things I’ve ... done,” he told The Times in 2019. “You’ve gotta keep moving.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

