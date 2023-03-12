Awards

The best fashion from the Oscars red carpet

Vanessa Hudgens on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
Vanessa Hudgens is the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in the Oscars red carpet.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane Khatchatourian
Valli Herman
Photography by 
Allen J. Schaben
Jason Armond
Robert Gauthier
Judging from the arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, the days of playing it safe on the red carpet are history — and so, too, is the redness of the carpet. The stars embraced the maximalist themes that have been coursing through high-fashion houses, bringing vivid color, rich embellishment and a touch of fantasy to a pathway now carpeted in a faint beige called “champagne.” (This could be the launch of a sarcastic hashtag called #OscarsSoBeige.)

Yet some of the nominees continued to channel the themes and characters of their recent films, turning their formalwear into a glamorous extension of their movie wardrobes. Throughout awards season and even now, a bit of surrealism touches the attire of the nominees from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” while Austin Butler of “Elvis” channels a bit of 50s rock ’n’ roll. It’s easy to imagine conductor Lydia Tár in any of the pitch-perfect ensembles Cate Blanchett has been wearing. Others are cleverly using the Oscars carpet as another kind of stage, where they can audition new characters, such as the sexy vixen, the sophisticate or the gender-bending glamster.

The Oscars red carpet has come to represent the culmination of a months-long image campaign that is as much about the actors’ fashion aptitude as it is the nominated films.

Awards shows today help film stars use their fashion savvy to secure their place among the top tier of actors. It’s no longer a given that movies (and their empty theaters) command more prestige than television shows, but if their stars can convincingly carry couture or set fashion trends, the image dividends accrue, especially to the actors. It’s not so surprising, then, that they may land lucrative advertising gigs or even lead an esteemed fashion house, like Pharrell Williams, who was recently appointed men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton.

The high stakes make the Oscars arrivals exciting once again. The stars save the best of their many high-fashion ensembles for this event.

Here are the highlights from the Oscars’ champagne carpet:

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
Sofia Carson looks more like a Disney princess than a “descendant” at the Oscars.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
Ashley Graham delivers the drama at the Oscars.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing in Tony Ward Couture on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
Fan Bingbing sparkles in Tony Ward Couture at the Oscars.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Fan Bingbing in Tony Ward Couture on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
Fan Bingbing is an emerald green goddess at the Oscars.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox in Vera Wang on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
Laverne Cox stands out in a black and Tiffany Blue Vera Wang gown.
(Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Erin Lim

Erin Lim in Rick Owens on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
Erin Lim stuns in Rick Owens.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens in Chanel on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
Vanessa Hudgens does minimalist fashion right in a vintage Chanel column gown.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
Zuri Hall sports opera gloves: the fashion accessory of the season.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Naz Perez

Naz Perez on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.
Florals? For winter? Groundbreaking.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

