Joanna Krupa’s husband, Douglas Nunes, files for divorce from ‘Real Housewives’ alum

Joanna Krupa and husband Douglas Nunes are calling it quits after nearly five years of marriage.

Nunes filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Friday, according to documents obtained by The Times. Nunes cited their separation date as Jan. 2, 2023, and listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of his marriage to the “Real Housewives of Miami” veteran.

The businessman, a co-founder and chief executive of 451 Media Group, wed the Polish-born model and television personality in an intimate ceremony in Poland in July 2018. The two share a 3-year-old daughter, Asha-Leigh Nunes.

Krupa posted a shot of the family of three on Instagram with a caption announcing their split on Monday.

“My husband and I have made a joint decision to get separated. We have a private agreement between us that is our business and we are moving forward as friends and still live daily as a family for our daughter whom we both place before ourselves,” she wrote. “For the sake of my family I will not comment further on this only to say each of us is committed to assuring the other’s happiness so we can be the best parents possible as we move forward.”

Nunes is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, as well as requesting the court terminate the ability to award support to Krupa.

The documents also state that the couple’s community-property assets are currently unknown and that Nunes reserved the right to amend the petition in the future.

Nunes signed and dated the document Feb. 10.

Krupa, a longtime animal-rights activist, competed on the ninth season of “Dancing With the Stars.” She also appeared on seasons 2 and 3 of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” and since 2010, has served as the head judge and host on the Polish version of “Top Model.”

This will be Krupa’s second divorce. She was married to nightclub owner and businessman Romain Zago in 2013, and filed for divorce in 2017. Many of the couple’s highs and lows were depicted on “The Real Housewives of Miami.”