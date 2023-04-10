Mexican singer-actor Julián Figueroa’s death sparks outpouring of grief

Following the death on Sunday of Julián Figueroa, an actor, singer and composer, and the only child of late singer Joan Sebastian and singer-actor Maribel Guardia, the biggest names in Mexican entertainment have shared their condolences.

Figueroa’s death, at 28, is the latest of several recent losses that have shaken that world. The death of actor Rebecca Jones on March 22 was followed by that of comedian Xavier “Chabelo” López a few days later at the age of 88. Actor Andrés García died on April 4 at the age of 81.

Guardia wrote on Instagram that her son was found unconscious on Sunday night in his room. According to “Despierta América,” Guardia had been performing in a play, “and when she returned home she realized that her son was dead, so she quickly notified the emergency units.”

“They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived they found him lifeless, with no trace of any kind of violence,” Guardia posted.

She described the cause of death as an “acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.”

According to Univision, a forensic doctor from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office examined Figueroa’s body and certified his death. “It was a natural death and there are no injuries, there are no signs of violence,” Univision reported.



Guardia said funeral services will be held in private and “only with those people closest to him who loved him the most.”

“I beg of you to understand the deep pain we are going through,” she added. “I wish I could speak to all the people who have sent their condolences, but I really don’t have the strength to talk to anyone yet. I hope I can do it at another time.” She also thanked all those who have sent messages of support through social media.

Some outlets have reported that Figueroa’s remains will be cremated.

Messages of sympathy and support began flowing across social media over the weekend and continued Monday.

“My deepest condolences to you. I met your son, he was a beautiful, intelligent, educated and a pure being. Strength my friend, draw strength from that light that you have. Your grandson needs you. I love you very much,” wrote model and television presenter Sissi Fleitas.

Venezuelan actor Marjorie de Sousa posted, “I’m sorry with all my heart, there are no words. I hug you strongly.”

Actor Geraldine Bazán also expressed sympathy. “Dear Maribel, there are no words, explanation or reason that can comfort your soul at a moment like this, I embrace you with all my heart,” she said.

Adamari López, a television presenter, wrote, “May God give you strength during this painful moment, I hug you with my soul and I am very sorry for your loss.”

Puerto Rican singer Olga Tañón wrote, “A huge hug, friend. Rest in peace your beloved Julián.”

Myrka Dellanos, the CubanAmerican presenter of TV show “La Mesa Caliente,” also shared her condolences. “Dear Maribel, I have no words. Asking God to hold you in His arms during this difficult time. Hugs,” she posted.

“My dearest friend, I have no words,” wrote actor Alicia Machado. “I am very sorry. My deepest and heartfelt condolences.”

Singer Alejandro Fernández, who, as the son of the legendary Vicente Fernández, also hails from an entertainment dynasty, wrote: “A big hug Maribel dear, I cannot imagine what you are going through. I love you very much and we are with you.”

And singer Marco Antonio Solís posted: “We are with you in this totally incomprehensible and difficult moment… There are no words, only our prayers embracing you and asking God the Father to give you the strength and acceptance you heart needs at this moment. Heavenly Father, receive the soul of Julian Figueroa Guardia. Amen.”