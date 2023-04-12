A side of Post Malone with your chicken? Rapper’s opening a very pink Raising Cane’s

One box combo the Posty Way, please.

Rapper Post Malone has entered his restaurateur era, partnering with Raising Cane’s to open a location in Utah, the chicken finger joint announced Tuesday. The Grammy-nominated “Circles” rapper personally designed the new restaurant, located in Midvale, which will open its doors Thursday.

“Every element of the restaurant was custom designed by Post himself,” the release said.

According to the announcement, Post Malone (real name Austin Richard Post) “made the personal request” to Raising Cane’s CEO and founder Todd Graves to open a restaurant near his Utah home.

Since then, the Midvale restaurant “has been renovated from the inside out to reflect Post’s bold style and enthusiastic personality,” the statement said. The rapper’s location boasts a solid pink interior and exterior, unlike the other shops that tout a more neutral look.

The restaurant’s outer walls even feature prints inspired by the rapper’s signature tattoos. As if the paint job wasn’t “Posty” enough, several of the rapper’s outfits — including two from the 2019 Grammy Awards — are displayed inside the restaurant. His personal guitars also will be framed.

“This collaboration goes above and beyond to combine Post’s legendary vision with our award-winning Chicken Fingers,” Graves said in a statement. “It’s over the top — something the restaurant industry has never seen to this level.”

Would it really be a restaurant collaboration without a special meal? Midvale patrons will get to order Post’s go-to meal: four chicken tenders with fries, sauce, two slices of Texas toast and unsweetened tea mixed with lemonade.

The restaurant also will serve orders in packaging inspired by the rapper. Additionally, restaurant crew and managers will look the “Posty Way” with themed uniforms and hats. Medieval-themed restrooms (taken from the rapper’s love of medieval armor) and a pink vending machine with Post Malone Raising Cane’s merchandise also are featured.

Malone, who was born in New York, has referenced the Beehive state in several of his songs. In 2019, he told Variety that he thought of Utah as an “oasis” away from Hollywood.

“Being in Utah and being away from the grind and from everybody else and it’s just me with my video games and cold one, that feels good to me,” he said.