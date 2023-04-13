Advertisement
Former ‘SNL’ star Victoria Jackson adds her rant to anti-LGBTQ sentiment in Tennessee

A blond woman in a black dress with a black bow in her hair.
Victoria Jackson shared homophobic comments during a city council meeting in Franklin, Tenn.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
More than 30 years ago, Victoria Jackson performed a handstand on “Saturday Night Live” to praise the “freedom to express myself any way I like” in America.

Now, she’s among the Tennessee residents speaking out against the LGBTQ community and its efforts to celebrate Pride this year.

Jackson, who was part of the “SNL” cast from 1986 to 1992, appeared at a city council meeting in Franklin, Tenn., where the Pride festival was on the docket Tuesday. She was among the scores of residents who appeared to make the case for, or against, Pride during the meeting.

The “Strip Mall” comedian took the stand and condemned homosexuality, citing various excerpts from the Bible. Drawing from her understanding of scripture, Jackson also claimed that God “hates pride.”

For the LGBTQ+ community, Pride is an annual celebration of identity, a different kind of pride than that described in the Bible.

After citing various scriptures, Jackson said she did not want “this generation to be brainwashed.” Before she could finish plugging an anti-LGBTQ YouTube channel, council members thanked her for her remarks, slammed a gavel and a security guard bent the microphone away from her.

Jackson’s comments are the latest in her history of homophobic rants. In March, she joined Moms for Liberty — a parental group that looks to ban books that feature what its members consider upsetting pornographic and LGBTQ depictions — for an event discussing the Williamson County curriculum.

Tennessee has become a hot spot for anti-LGBTQ legislation in recent months. In March, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed into law SB003, which criminalizes public drag performances. Lee also signed SB001, which criminalizes gender-affirming care for trans youth.

The actor’s Tuesday comments were met with criticism on social media. Among the Twitter users who slammed Jackson was George Takei, who is gay.

He called Jackson “deplorable as always.”

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

