‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden shares cancer diagnosis: ‘It can work out’
Eric Braeden is staying positive amid his battle with prostate cancer.
“The Young and The Restless” actor best known for portraying Victor Newman revealed his diagnosis with a 13-minute Facebook video shared Friday. Braeden said he learned of his cancer through other health issues.
The actor, 82, said he started to have problems with his prostate while on the mend from a knee injury.
The beloved CBS soap opera, which turns 50 Sunday, is a grueling feat of mass production made possible by writers well-versed in the mechanics of serial storytelling.
“I think this might be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this. It’ll happen to them,” he told his followers. “Your prostate grows as you grow older.”
The Daytime Emmy Award winner said that he had to urinate frequently and consulted with multiple specialists about his condition. While receiving a catheter to facilitate urination, Braeden said a doctor recalled seeing the actor on television.
“He says, ‘When I came from Vietnam, I learned English watching your show!’ I said, ‘S—, man. You tell me this at this time?” Braeden said.
“The Young and the Restless” won best drama at the first virtual Daytime Emmys on Friday night, with some winners speaking out about racial injustice.
After the procedure, Braeden said the doctor examined his bladder and said that he has cancer.
“I was taken aback, but I was determined to deal with it,” he said.
The actor continued, telling his fans that he underwent two procedures — a UroLift to relieve pressure from the bladder and a surgery to remove the tumor on his prostate.
“High-grade cancer cells” remained, Braeden said. Since then the actor started immunotherapy treatment so his body can fend off the cancer cells. As a result, Braeden said he has been dealing with flu-like symptoms.
‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic reportedly refuses treatment for cancer that may have spread
Joe Exotic, the imprisoned star of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King,’ is reportedly refusing cancer treatment. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021.
“So that’s where I am right now. I’m a little under the weather, but not really much. I work out but reduced — the reduced way,” he continued. “I hit the heavy bag but not for as long as I usually do. Do some weights but less weights.”
Since his cancer diagnosis, Braeden said he has taken the time to “slow down” and “listen to my body more.”
He continued: “If you’re seeing me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been. But I will lick this. This bastard ain’t gonna get me — I’m gonna get it. All right? I’ll be in top form again soon.”
Braeden joined “The Young and the Restless” as ruthless businessman Victor Newman in 1980. Since then, he has appeared in more than 3,000 episodes. In his Facebook video, he said that he is still able to work on the series and that it “distracts me.”
Some doctors say it’s time to rename low-grade prostate cancer to eliminate the alarming C-word.
“I love knowing that I entertain people,” Braeden said, teary-eyed. “I love your support. Means a lot.”
Braeden ended his video by encouraging his fans to support people in their lives dealing with cancer.
“It can work out,” he said.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.