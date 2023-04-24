Advertisement
‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden shares cancer diagnosis: ‘It can work out’

Eric Braeden in a tuxedo at the Monte Carlo Television Festival
“The Young and the Restless” actor Eric Braeden opened up about his battle with prostate cancer.
(Lionel Cironneau / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Eric Braeden is staying positive amid his battle with prostate cancer.

“The Young and The Restless” actor best known for portraying Victor Newman revealed his diagnosis with a 13-minute Facebook video shared Friday. Braeden said he learned of his cancer through other health issues.

The actor, 82, said he started to have problems with his prostate while on the mend from a knee injury.

“I think this might be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this. It’ll happen to them,” he told his followers. “Your prostate grows as you grow older.”

The Daytime Emmy Award winner said that he had to urinate frequently and consulted with multiple specialists about his condition. While receiving a catheter to facilitate urination, Braeden said a doctor recalled seeing the actor on television.

“He says, ‘When I came from Vietnam, I learned English watching your show!’ I said, ‘S—, man. You tell me this at this time?” Braeden said.

After the procedure, Braeden said the doctor examined his bladder and said that he has cancer.

“I was taken aback, but I was determined to deal with it,” he said.

The actor continued, telling his fans that he underwent two procedures — a UroLift to relieve pressure from the bladder and a surgery to remove the tumor on his prostate.

“High-grade cancer cells” remained, Braeden said. Since then the actor started immunotherapy treatment so his body can fend off the cancer cells. As a result, Braeden said he has been dealing with flu-like symptoms.

“So that’s where I am right now. I’m a little under the weather, but not really much. I work out but reduced — the reduced way,” he continued. “I hit the heavy bag but not for as long as I usually do. Do some weights but less weights.”

Since his cancer diagnosis, Braeden said he has taken the time to “slow down” and “listen to my body more.”

He continued: “If you’re seeing me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been. But I will lick this. This bastard ain’t gonna get me — I’m gonna get it. All right? I’ll be in top form again soon.”

Braeden joined “The Young and the Restless” as ruthless businessman Victor Newman in 1980. Since then, he has appeared in more than 3,000 episodes. In his Facebook video, he said that he is still able to work on the series and that it “distracts me.”

“I love knowing that I entertain people,” Braeden said, teary-eyed. “I love your support. Means a lot.”

Braeden ended his video by encouraging his fans to support people in their lives dealing with cancer.

“It can work out,” he said.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

